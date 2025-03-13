© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NewsDepth

March 20, 2025 | NewsDepth 2024-2025 | Episode 24

Season 55 Episode 24 | 26m 46s

This week on NewsDepth: The U.S. Education Department is cutting almost 50% of its employees. The Idaho legislature has passed a bill that would require all students to learn cursive. We learn about women’s right activist, Lucy Stone. And the spring thaw provides ideal conditions for maple tree tapping.

Aired: 03/18/25
Extras
Watch 26:46
NewsDepth
March 13, 2025 | NewsDepth 2024-2025 | Episode 23
This week on the show: Tariffs, Fruits, & Polar Plunge!
Episode: S55 E23 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
NewsDepth
March 6, 2025 | NewsDepth 2024-2025 | Episode 22
This week on the show: Tariffs, Eggs, Sleep & Ohio’s Birthday!
Episode: S55 E22 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
NewsDepth
February 27, 2025 | NewsDepth 2024-2025 | Episode 21
This week on the show: Floods, National Parks, & HBCUs!
Episode: S55 E21 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
NewsDepth
February 21, 2025 | NewsDepth 2024-2025 | Episode 20
This week on the show: Pennies, Inventors, & Lucy!
Episode: S55 E20 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
NewsDepth
February 14, 2025 | NewsDepth 2024-2025 | Episode 19
This week on the show: The Super Bowl, Tariffs, & A Historic Shipyard!
Episode: S55 E19 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
NewsDepth
February 6, 2025 | NewsDepth 2024-2025 | Episode 18
This week on the show: Immigration, Egg Prices, & Black History Month!
Episode: S55 E18 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
NewsDepth
January 31, 2025 | NewsDepth 2024-2025 | Episode 17
This week on the show: Snow in the south, Food, & Fashion!
Episode: S55 E17 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
NewsDepth
January 23, 2025 | NewsDepth 2024-2025 | Episode 16
This week on the show: Inauguration, Gaza Ceasefire, & Cool Students!
Episode: S55 E16 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
NewsDepth
January 16, 2025 | NewsDepth 2024-2025 | Episode 15
This week on the show: Wildfires, Ice Cutting Ship, & Social Media
Episode: S55 E15 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
NewsDepth
January 9, 2024 | NewsDepth 2024-2025 | Episode 14
This week on the show: Seasons, Steel Industry, & Dancing!
Episode: S55 E14 | 26:46
All
  • All
  • NewsDepth Season 55
  • NewsDepth Season 54
  • NewsDepth Season 53
  • NewsDepth Season 52
  • NewsDepth Season 51
  • NewsDepth Season 50
  • NewsDepth Season 49
  • NewsDepth Season 48
  • NewsDepth Season 47
Watch 26:46
NewsDepth
March 13, 2025 | NewsDepth 2024-2025 | Episode 23
This week on the show: Tariffs, Fruits, & Polar Plunge!
Episode: S55 E23 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
NewsDepth
March 6, 2025 | NewsDepth 2024-2025 | Episode 22
This week on the show: Tariffs, Eggs, Sleep & Ohio’s Birthday!
Episode: S55 E22 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
NewsDepth
February 27, 2025 | NewsDepth 2024-2025 | Episode 21
This week on the show: Floods, National Parks, & HBCUs!
Episode: S55 E21 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
NewsDepth
February 21, 2025 | NewsDepth 2024-2025 | Episode 20
This week on the show: Pennies, Inventors, & Lucy!
Episode: S55 E20 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
NewsDepth
February 14, 2025 | NewsDepth 2024-2025 | Episode 19
This week on the show: The Super Bowl, Tariffs, & A Historic Shipyard!
Episode: S55 E19 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
NewsDepth
February 6, 2025 | NewsDepth 2024-2025 | Episode 18
This week on the show: Immigration, Egg Prices, & Black History Month!
Episode: S55 E18 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
NewsDepth
January 31, 2025 | NewsDepth 2024-2025 | Episode 17
This week on the show: Snow in the south, Food, & Fashion!
Episode: S55 E17 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
NewsDepth
January 23, 2025 | NewsDepth 2024-2025 | Episode 16
This week on the show: Inauguration, Gaza Ceasefire, & Cool Students!
Episode: S55 E16 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
NewsDepth
January 16, 2025 | NewsDepth 2024-2025 | Episode 15
This week on the show: Wildfires, Ice Cutting Ship, & Social Media
Episode: S55 E15 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
NewsDepth
January 9, 2024 | NewsDepth 2024-2025 | Episode 14
This week on the show: Seasons, Steel Industry, & Dancing!
Episode: S55 E14 | 26:46
Most Recent Episodes
Petting Zoo
A+ Award
Inbox
Know Ohio
Spot on Science
Sketchbook
Politics on Point
Career Callouts
NewsDepth: Inbox
We want to hear from you.
Answer the weekly question now!
NewsDepth: Poll
A new question every week.
Vote in this week's poll!
NewsDepth: A+ Award
NewsDepth is pleased to reward positive student or school activity and achievement!
Nominate a Student!
NewsDepth Teacher E-Newsletter
Stay in the know about NewsDepth! Each week the NewsDepth team sends out an e-newsletter that gives a sneak peek at the upcoming episode and its related classroom resources.
Subscribe Now!
Teacher Information and Resources
  1. About NewsDepth
  2. Meet the NewsDepth Hosts
  3. NewsDepth Episode Schedule
  4. NewsDepth Teacher Resource Corner
  5. Connect with NewsDepth