NewsDepth

Sept. 26, 2025 | NewsDepth 2025-2026 | Episode 4

Season 56 Episode 4 | 26m 46s

This week on the show: The Fed announced it's cutting interest rates. Black workers are struggling in our current job market. A new scientific invention helps prevent damage to the coral reef. And Jeff goes chasing waterfalls in this week’s Spot On Science.

Aired: 09/23/25
Watch 26:46
NewsDepth
Sept. 19, 2025 | NewsDepth 2025-2026 | Episode 3
This week on the show: Protests, Women’s Decathlon & Alebrijes!
Episode: S56 E3 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
NewsDepth
Sept. 12, 2025 | NewsDepth 2025-2026 | Episode 2
This week on the show: Wild Fires, Firefighter Training & Seasons!
Episode: S56 E2 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
NewsDepth
Sept. 4, 2025 | NewsDepth 2025-2026 | Episode 1
This week on the show: Tariffs, Back-To-School, Skywriters, & Superman!
Episode: S56 E1 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
NewsDepth
Extra Episode! | NewsDepth Season 55
This week on the show: School Lunches, Cheerleaders & Jesse Owens!
Episode: S55 E31 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
NewsDepth
May 8, 2025 | NewsDepth 2024-2025 | Episode 30
This week on the show: Islands on Lake Erie, Cedar Point Memorabilia, & Therapeutic Horsemanship!
Episode: S55 E30 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
NewsDepth
May 1, 2025 | NewsDepth 2024-2025 | Episode 29
This week on the show: Student Visas, Welding, Academic Anxiety, and Mindful Moments!
Episode: S55 E29 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
NewsDepth
April 24, 2025 | NewsDepth 2024-2025 | Episode 28
This week on the show: It’s Earth Day! We visit Hawaii, Alaska, and Ohio’s own CVNP!
Episode: S55 E28 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
NewsDepth
April 17, 2025 | NewsDepth 2024-2025 | Episode 27
This week on the show: Consumer Spending, Dire Wolves & Pups!
Episode: S55 E27 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
NewsDepth
April 10, 2025 | NewsDepth 2024-2025 | Episode 26
This week on the show: Astronauts, Storms, Hiking in Ohio, & Underwater Discoveries!
Episode: S55 E26 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
NewsDepth
April 3, 2025 | NewsDepth 2024-2025 | Episode 25
This week on the show: Dept. of Education, Canada & Interview with a firefighter!
Episode: S55 E25 | 26:46
