Boards, Financials & Reports

This page contains certain public inspection files that are a requirement of the Federal Communications Commission and other documents required by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. They are placed here so members of the public may have free access to these reports. These reports are also available for inspection at the offices of Ideastream Public Media, 1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, OH, 44115. Please contact Caroline Gademer for assistance with Ideastream Public Media's public file, to schedule a visit to review the public file and for information on reproducing and copying materials of the public file.

Ideastream Public Media​ Board of Trustees and Community Advisory Board Information

View a list of upcoming Ideastream Public Media Board and Community Meetings.

View a list of the current Ideastream Public Media Board of Trustees and the members of the Ideastream Public Media Community Advisory Board.

Report to the Community

Experience the interactive Ideastream Public Media Fiscal Year 2020 Community Report. This enhanced digital version is available on multiple devices. Click here for the print edition.

Strategic Plan 2019–2021

Our strategic plan builds on a solid foundation, preparing us to thrive in an ever-changing media environment. As our dynamic roadmap for the next three years, this plan will both serve us as an organization and share our aspirations and commitment to the communities we serve. Click here for the digital flipbook or the print edition.

Annual Financial Reports

Read the statements for WVIZ and WCPN.

Audited Financial Statement

Read the statement (PDF).

Copies of the Ideastream Public Media Certified Financial Statement can be obtained by contacting Faith Noble, Chief Financial Officer, Ideastream Public Media, 1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, OH, 44115.

Form 990

Read the form (PDF).

FCC Public Files

Access the WVIZ, WKSU and WCLV public files reports here.

2021 Local Content and Service Report to the Community

Read the report (PDF).

Equal Employment Opportunity Organization

Ideastream Public Media does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, age, national origin, or marital status, or against any qualified individual with disabilities, in its employment practices.

Read the EEO Public File Report.

Diversity Policy and Practices

Ideastream Public Media seeks to respect the diversity of its community and is committed to reflecting that diversity. Read more.

Respectful Workplace Policy

Ideastream Public Media ensures people are treated with dignity and respect in the Ideastream Public Media workplace. Read more.

Public Media Code of Integrity

The Public Media Code of Integrity was adopted by the Ideastream Public Media Board of Trustees on October 30, 2013. This code addresses shared principles that are held by Ideastream Public Media and other public media organizations to strengthen the trust and integrity that local communities expect of valued public service institutions.

Donor Bill of Rights

To assure that philanthropy to Ideastream Public Media merits the respect and trust of the general public, and that donors and prospective donors can have full confidence in supporting Ideastream Public Media, we declare that all donors have these rights.