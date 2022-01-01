Coverage Area

The stations WVIZ, WKSU and WCLV broadcast to the citizens of Northeast Ohio and its various communities.

WKSU & WCLV Digital Broadcasts

In addition to hearing classical music on WCLV at 90.3 FM and NPR News and information programming on WKSU at 89.7, you can enjoy additional program streams via HD (digital) Channels. Enjoy Folk Alley at WKSU HD2, All Classical at WKSU HD3 and News & More at WKSU HD4. You’ll also be able to hear WKSU 89.7 NPR News and Information Programming on 90.3 HD2. Whether or not your home and/or your car is equipped with an HD (hybrid digital) radio, you can take advantage of this free content. Listen at ideastream.org, via the Ideastream Public Media app or your smart speaker. Just say, “Play WKSU HD2” or “Play WKSU HD3” or “Play WKSU HD4”.