The City Club of Cleveland firmly believes in the free expression of all ideas and the benefits of an open exchange. It is nonpartisan and does not take positions on issues. All speakers must answer unfiltered, unrehearsed questions directly from the audience.
Live Video Stream
Watch the City Club Forum live during the broadcast - view now! Live video stream available during Friday broadcast, 12:30 PM (EST).
In partnership with The City Club of Cleveland, ideastream broadcasts Friday Forums, panel discussions, debates and other programs on WKSU, WCLV, WVIZ and The Ohio Channel, and archives them on the web.
Generous support for this partnership is provided by Cleveland State University, PNC, Robert C. Conrad, The Payne Fund and The Raskind Family Fund.
-
A conversation about leading a company during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
A conversation about disproportionately criminalizing Black youth.
-
The Ohio Constitution has become particularly relevant to today's legal and political issues.
-
Learning how to improve police response and engagement in our neighborhoods.
-
Liz Cheney offers her thoughts on the state of the nation and the future of the republic.
-
Dave Isay discusses strengthening democracy
-
Jazmin Long explains infant morality in Cleveland.
-
Todd Greene is an Institute fellow and the executive director of WorkRise.
-
Join us for a conversation led by Ken Schneck, Editor of the Buckeye Flame, that centers LGBTQ+ youth voices.
-
Kevin Crain speaks on how we can prepare for changing needs of our workforce.