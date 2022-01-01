Ideastream Public Media Mobile App Now Available for iOS and Android

Download the Ideastream Public Media App and take your favorite programming wherever you go!

Ideastream has launched a free app - available for both Android and Apple users - to help you stay informed and entertained with the latest local and national NPR news, PBS programming and timeless classical music.

The app provides on-demand content of all your favorite shows, live streaming of the radio channels, easy access to the live radio and TV program schedule plus the ability to explore additional content!

Visit the App Store for Apple or the Google Play Store and search for Ideastream Public Media.