USPS
NPR News
U.S. Postal Service honors the late civil rights leader Rep. John Lewis with a stamp
Vanessa Romo
The civil rights icon spent nearly 60 years in public service, including more than three decades representing the Atlanta area. Now, the USPS is paying homage to his years of work.
Karamu House/YouTube
Arts & Culture
Cuyahoga Arts & Culture awards $560,000 for artists and resident-led programs
Kabir Bhatia
Cecilia Castelli for NPR
NPR News
Federal Student Aid reverses course on some relief approvals
Sequoia Carrillo
Government & Politics
Criminal referrals could be announced sooner than expected by the Jan. 6 panel
88 Ohio counties, 11 different voting systems. Will that change anytime soon?
Biden signs Respect for Marriage Act, reflecting his and the country's evolution
Law & Justice
Civilian Police Review Board recommends discipline for Cleveland officer who killed Desmond Franklin
Man's death at Cuyahoga County jail third in just over a month
Mike DeWine plans to announce new Ohio Supreme Court justice by the end of the year
Health
Want to improve health outcomes for Northeast Ohio's refugees? It's about access and mentorship, advocate says
Ohio lawmakers are not planning to pass a new abortion law before the end of the year
Seeking asylum: A journey to escape Congolese political violence and find peace in Northeast Ohio
Education
Ohio education board passes controversial resolution against federal anti-discrimination policy
Akron school board approves $3.7 million for security, mental health support
Mayor, departing schools chief discuss the future of education in Cleveland
Economy
'Circular economy' programs aim to reduce waste and build jobs
Elon Musk relaunches Twitter Blue, the subscription that includes checkmarks
Soon, a summer job with the Girl Scouts will offer other job training, too
Environment
The Christmas Bird Count is back. Why it's increasingly important
U.S. reaches a fusion power milestone. Will it be enough to save the planet?
White Pond development approved, opponents ushered out at Akron council meeting
Science & Technology
A spectacular meteor shower called the Geminids will peak on Tuesday evening
NASA's Artemis I returns from the moon with hopes to get astronauts back there soon
Hawaii's Mauna Loa, the world's biggest active volcano, erupts after 38 years
Arts & Culture
WCLV Program Guide 12-15-2022
The Mavericks: Tiny Desk Concert
Westside Boogie: Tiny Desk Concert
Community
10 years after Sandy Hook, a family finds bits of joy amid shards of pain
For two Cleveland men, chess is both the 'game of life' and the game of friendship
A girl asked if she could keep a unicorn in her yard. LA county gave her a license
Sports
American soccer sportswriter Grant Wahl died of an aneurysm at the Qatar World Cup
What's next for Kent State football as successful coach departs?
Cleveland celebrates Glenville High School football team's state championship
Reporters Notebook
We’ve got our community covered
Law & Justice
Ohio House lawmakers signal momentum for large criminal justice reform bill
Supreme Court to hear controversial election-law case
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb appoints director of Police Accountability Team