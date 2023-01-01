For a uniquely swingin’ and jazzy approach to holiday music - where no one suffers having to hear about how grandma was run over by a reindeer - tune in now!

Ideastream jazz host Dan Polletta has carefully curated the perfect blend of holiday classics performed by greats including Duke Ellington, Ella Fitzgerald and Dexter Gordon mixed with new takes on seasonal songs from the likes of Carla Bley, Cyrus Chestnut and Wynton Marsalis that will help make your holiday season a swinging one! Enjoy and happy holidays!

To get started, click on the All Streams button and select "Swingin' Sound of the Season." Detailed instructions on how to stream audio on this website are here.