PRE4CLE, a Cleveland initiative to boost high-quality preschool, is raising concerns about last-minute changes approved to an appropriations bill Wednesday night in the lame-duck session of the legislature, arguing it will undermine Ohio’s childcare system.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture will partner with Central State University to train underserved rural and urban farmers. The nearly $5 million project is part of the USDA’s investment in its Climate-Smart Agriculture Initiative.
Across the country, schools have reported seeing student misbehavior skyrocket since the end of pandemic-related school closures, and it's been an especially challenging last few weeks for the Akron Public Schools in particular.
Millions of borrowers thought they were approved for debt relief, Federal Student Aid says it was a mistake.
The resolution, which doesn't carry any legal weight, has been debated by the board for months now.
The Akron Public Schools Board of Education voted Monday night to approve almost $3.7 million dollars to enhance security and boost mental health support in schools after hearing from an audience packed with parents and staff concerned about school safety and student misbehavior.
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb and outgoing Cleveland Metropolitan School District CEO Eric Gordon discussed what the future of education could look like in the city, and lessons learned from Gordon’s decade-plus tenure, during a conversation at the City Club of Cleveland Friday.
A few hundred people rallied at Cleveland Public Hall Thursday to celebrate Glenville High School’s historic achievement as first-time football IV State Champions.
CMSD students came to East Professional Center Tuesday for a forum on gun violence, where they learned more about the issue and worked together to come up with potential solutions to the problem.
Akron Public Schools Superintendent Christine Fowler-Mack said Monday evening that the school district is moving to routine use of metal detectors and backpack checks in all middle and high schools after two schools were locked down Monday due to a student carrying a gun.
The Akron Education Association blasted Fowler-Mack's leadership following a student's stabbing, a fight the required a response by Akron Police and a bomb threat against a school.
A Cuyahoga County Council committee Wednesday advanced a $1 million proposal to help close a gap in the funding for family support services offered as part of Cleveland’s Say Yes scholarship program.