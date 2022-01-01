The Ohio Channel is a service of Ohio's public broadcasting stations. A new concept in public affairs programming, the Ohio Channel combines Statehouse coverage with locally produced PBS programs to give a statewide perspective on issues that affect the lives of all Ohioans.

Using live Statehouse programming supplied by Ohio Government Telecommunications and distributed by the Broadcast Educational Media Commission (BEMC), and packaging this programming with Ohio PBS station public affairs programming and documentaries, the Ohio Channel provides the most comprehensive coverage of state government issues.

Coverage of Statehouse activities is unedited and is commentary-free to give you an unbiased and open perspective on government activities. The Ohio House of Representatives, the Ohio Senate, and the Supreme Court of Ohio are all covered gavel to gavel. In addition, news conferences and meetings are broadcast across the state.

Visit The Ohio Channel's site for additional live and on-demand video.