Dr. Akram Boutros, the fired CEO of the MetroHealth System, has filed a second lawsuit against the hospital's board of trustees, claiming breach of contract, retaliation and intimidation.
The U.S. agency that's supposed to protect workers' health has all but given up on setting limits on a dangerous chemical released in tire manufacturing. Meanwhile, workers are dying.
Terry Monnolly, co-founder of DiGioia-Suburban Excavating in North Royalton, has resigned from the MetroHealth board amid the controversy surrounding the firing of former CEO Dr. Akram Boutros.
People are gathering indoors for the holidays, and there's been an uptick in COVID-19 cases. The federal government says you should test often to try to prevent the spread of the virus.
Want to improve health outcomes for Northeast Ohio's refugees? It's about access and mentorship, advocate saysIkenna Ogwuegbu, a Nigerian-born pharmacist, was completing his pharmacy sciences studies at Cleveland State University in 2019 and wanted to provide quality healthcare for underserved Cleveland communities. He founded IKON Health Foundation, which provides preventative health services, benefits enrollment, dental care and education about the healthcare system through its clinics.
Senate President Matt Huffman (R-Lima) said lawmakers cannot agree on language needed to clarify the existing abortion ban, which is on hold by a court for being too vague.
Jonas Mbonga, originally from the Democratic Republic of Congo, fled to escape an increasingly violent political situation. His travels brought him to the United States where he was detained while applying for asylum. The experience affected his health, he said.
This is a four-part series of stories on the barriers to health access in Northeast Ohio refugee communities produced as part of a Connecting the Dots between Race and Health project.
CVS would pay about $5 billion and Walgreens more than $5.5 billion, though neither company has admitted wrongdoing. States have until the end of the year to accept the terms of the settlement.
New research from Case Western Reserve University Medical School found people who take opioids or cocaine are more susceptible to develop endocarditis, a life-threatening condition where the inner lining of the heart's chambers and valves becomes inflamed.
Groups that advocate for legal abortion have taken the first step towards a constitutional amendment by forming a ballot exploration committee
Where is the line between a sniffle or slight fever some people might be able to power through and symptoms that require staying home to rest?