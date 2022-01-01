End of Year Gift Information

With the end of the year coming and anticipated postal delays, it is highly recommended you process any Donor Advised Funds, IRAs, QCDs, Stocks or financial institution gifts early.

IdeaLeaders

Donation Link for IdeaLeaders, or scan the QR code:

Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT)

Contact Ella Fong

efong@ideastream.org

216-916-6154

QCDs/IRA Charitable Rollover - A Special Opportunity for Those 70½ Years Old and Older

You can give any amount (up to a maximum of $100,000) per year from your IRA directly to a qualified charity such as Ideastream Public Media without having to pay income taxes on the money. Gifts of any value $100,000 or less are eligible for this benefit and you can feel good knowing that you are making a difference at Ideastream Public Media. This popular gift option is commonly called the IRA charitable rollover, but you may also see it referred to as a qualified charitable distribution, or QCD for short.

Check payable to: Ideastream Public Media

Address: Ideastream Public Media, 1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44115, Attn: E. Fong

Tax ID #: 34-1943865

Note: Be sure include your name and address on the check or stub

More info: https://ideastream.planmygift.org/ira-charitable-rollover

Donor Advised Fund Gifts

A donor advised fund (DAF), which is like a charitable savings account, gives you the flexibility to recommend how much and how often money is granted to Ideastream Public Media and other qualified charities. You can recommend a grant or recurring grants now to make an immediate impact or use your fund as a tool for future charitable gifts.

Process DAF gift online: https://ideastream.planmygift.org/donor-advised-funds

Send in a check: see below

Check payable to: Ideastream Public Media

Address: Ideastream Public Media, 1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44115, Attn: E. Fong

Tax ID #: 34-1943865

Note: Be sure include your name and address on the check or stub

Donate Stock/Securities

The most popular and efficient way to transfer securities to Ideastream Public Media is by electronic transfer to the Ideastream Public Media account at PNC. This is done through a free delivery, which means Ideastream Public Media gets 100% of the value of the transfer. Please notify your broker of your intent to make a gift of securities to Ideastream Public Media. The broker will need the name of the stock, number of shares and the following information.

Bank: PNC Bank

DTC Participation #: 2616

PNC Account Name: IDEASTREAM GIFT ACCOUNT

PNC Account Number: 21-75-073-6911786

Tax ID #: 34-1943865

Contact: Samuel Ross Martin (412) 442-8772; Fax: (800) 449-7382; samuel.martin@pnc.com

Note: Advise your broker to include your name and address on the check or stub

More info: https://www.ideastream.org/support/making-a-gift-of-stock-securities

The information provided on this sheet is not intended as legal or tax advice. For such advice, please consult an attorney or tax advisor.