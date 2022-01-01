Community Advisory Board
The Community Advisory Board (CAB) advises the Board of Trustees of Ideastream Public Media with respect to programming which meets the needs of communities served.
The role of the CAB shall be solely advisory and in no case shall it have any authority to exercise any control over the daily management or operation of the stations.
Co-chair
- John Gest, Jr.
- Linda McDonald
Members
- Kim Alabasi
- Cindy Andrews
- E. Douglas Beach
- Raymond Bobgan
- Kim McIntosh Breyley
- John Butkowski
- Karen Cook
- Denise Crudup
- Carole Ettinger
- Ashley Fahey
- Ruth Gilligan
- Cristina Gonzales-Alcala
- Pawan Handa
- Vi Huynh
- Richard Janus
- Steve Keenan
- Omar Kurdi
- Brant Lee
- Dave Lima
- Dave Lucas
- Laura Mancinelli
- Calley Mersmann
- Angela Miller
- Alex Pavloff
- Andrea Perry
- Chris Richardson
- Isaac Robb
- Ashlynn Schindler-Kota
- Matt Sinclair
- Courtney Sutton
- Dr. Michele Scott Taylor