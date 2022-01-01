WVIZ's main channel is now streaming online, live and free of charge to Northeast Ohioans. The livestream comes as a part of Ideastream Public Media's continued efforts to better serve our community.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can I watch the WVIZ livestream?

You can watch WVIZ 24/7 on your computer, tablet or phone through our website or the PBS Video app. Livestreaming of WVIZ is restricted to the coverage area of our transmitters, so you may need to "allow location" on your browser to receive the stream. Troubleshooting tips are available alongside the stream. If you have questions or problems accessing the livestream, send us a note.

What devices can I use to watch the livestream?

You can watch the live stream on your computer or on other devices that support the following web browsers: Google Chrome - Mozilla Firefox - Safari - Microsoft Edge.

You can also watch the live stream on the PBS Video app on the below devices:



Roku

Apple TV (4th generation and newer)

Amazon Fire

Android TV

Apple iPhones and iPads

Android mobile device

To watch the live stream on these devices, open the PBS Video app home screen and select Live TV at the top or left side of the app. Press OK on your remote to begin watching.

Do I need to be a WVIZ member or pay a fee to watch the livestream?

No, you do not need to be a member in order to watch the livestream. It is freely available to all.

How can I see the program schedule for the WVIZ livestream?

The interactive program guide is available here.

I saw a program on the livestream that I would like to watch again. Where can I find it?

Some programs on available for on-demand viewing for free on the PBS video app. And when you become a member of WVIZ, you'll gain access to stream even more shows through PBS Passport. Learn more.