Shuffle
Every Other Thursday
Shuffle is your backstage pass to Northeast Ohio's independent music scene. Ideastream Public Media’s Amanda Rabinowitz and Brittany Nader speak with performers, producers and other artists to highlight the stories behind the music on the Shuffle podcast.
-
Holiday rockers the Ohio City Singers gear up for seasonal shows this December amidst an international rerelease of their debut album.
-
Cleveland jazz trumpeter Dominick Farinacci's jazz and storytelling performance, in collaboration with Army veteran Jaymes Poling, returns to the stage this month. The pair received a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts to bring the 'Modern Warrior Experience' to veterans and organizations around Ohio.
-
At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, virtual experiences and online streaming were booming.As in-person events were canceled and physical…
-
Six Northeast Ohio musicians are giving long-forgotten Italian folk music new life.Cleveland jazz drummer and composer Anthony Taddeo started the musical…
-
For 24-year-old singer-songwriter Megan Bouman of New Philadelphia, music has been a way to navigate a spiritual journey.Bouman performs solo folk-rock as…
-
Ryan Fletterick and Nolan Cavano of Cleveland band Oregon Space Trail of Doom describe their sound as a hodgepodge."There's a main dish which you could…
-
The West Bank of the Flats will be filled with live music this weekend with big-name acts, from hip-hop to folk and electronica.The first-ever Moon Man’s…
-
Youngstown bassist Unc D delivers the energy of the Ohio funk and jazz scenes to streaming audiencesBassist Dante Basista spent a decade as a “side player” before starting his project Unc D in 2019.Basista has released a prolific amount of “jazztronica”…
-
Akron’s PorchRokr music and arts festival will celebrate its 10 th anniversary this Saturday, Aug. 20.From 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Northeast Ohio artists will…
-
Music journalist Rob Harvilla started the podcast “ 60 Songs that Explain the ‘90s” as a way to journey through the songs that scored his teenage and…