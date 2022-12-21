IdeaKids: Your At Home Learning Companion
Join Ideastream Public Media Education and fellow IdeaKids for virtual screenings featuring well-known and loved PBS KIDS characters. Participants will watch an episode of the featured character, and families will then participate in a hands on activity using materials you already have in your home! This unique virtual event, for both parents and kids, will give parents insights into the learning goals of PBS KIDS programs. Seats are limited!
These events will be hosted via ZOOM until further notice.
- December 21, 2022: Alma's Way
*Time: 6:30 - 7:15 p.m.
Sign up for Ideastream Public Media's IdeaKids newsletter below! You'll get educational activities related to well known PBS KIDS characters and programs to help kids play and learn at home. You can expect it in your inbox every other week. Recommended for ages 3-8.
WVIZ broadcasts PBS KIDS shows every weekday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Click here to view the full program schedule.
As school districts across Northeast Ohio return to school, WVIZ WORLD is broadcasting at-home learning programs for students grades 6-12, Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. The new broadcast schedule is supplemented with additional resources from PBS LearningMedia in partnership with WVIZ WORLD.