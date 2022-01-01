Philanthropy is based on voluntary action for the common good. It is a tradition of giving and sharing that is primary to the quality of life. To assure that philanthropy to Ideastream Public Media merits the respect and trust of the general public, and that donors and prospective donors can have full confidence in supporting Ideastream Public Media, we declare that all donors have these rights:

I. To be informed of Ideastream Public Media, of the way Ideastream Public Media intends to use donated resources, and of its capacity to use donations effectively for their intended purposes.

II. To be informed of the identity of those serving on Ideastream Public Media's governing board, and to expect the board to exercise prudent judgment in its stewardship responsibilities.

III. To have access to Ideastream Public Media's most recent financial statements.

IV. To be assured their gifts will be used for the purposes for which they were given.

V. To receive appropriate acknowledgement and recognition.

VI. To be assured that information about their donations is handled with respect and with confidentiality to the extent provided by law.

VII. To expect that all relationships with individuals representing organizations of interest to the donor will be professional in nature.

VIII. To be informed whether those seeking donations are volunteers, employees of Ideastream Public Media or hired solicitors.

IX. To have the opportunity for their names to be deleted from mailing lists that Ideastream Public Media may intend to share.

X. To feel free to ask questions when making a donation and to receive prompt, truthful and forthright answers.

Developed by:

Association of Fundraising Professionals

Association for Healthcare Philanthropy

Council for Advancement and Support of Education

Giving Institute: Leading Consultants to Non-Profits

Ideastream Public Media endorses the donor bill of rights in its entirety. If you have any questions or comments, please contact Ideastream Public Media Membership Services at 216-916-6116.