Board of Trustees

Chair

Sandra Kiely Kolb

Independent Nonprofit Management Professional

Immediate Past Chair

Julie Adler Raskind

Nonprofit Leader

Secretary

Bruce A. Loessin

Senior Vice President Emeritus and Special Assistant to the President, Case Western Reserve University

Treasurer

David D. Legeay

Managing Director, Glenmede

Chief Executive Officer

Kevin E. Martin

President and Chief Executive Officer, Ideastream Public Media

Trustees

Raj Aggarwal, PhD, CFA

Virginia Nord Barbato

Eric and Jane Nord Family Fund

Craig Brooks

Partner, Ernst & Young

Robert W. Bruml

President, Bruml Capital Corporation

Roseanne Deucher

Consultant to the Nonprofit Sector

Dr. Todd Diacon

President, Kent State University

George R. Droder

VP Sales, Marketing and Customer Service, Hynes Industries

Phylis Ferrara

President, Summa Foundation, Chief Development Officer, Summa Health

Lauren Rich Fine

Managing Director, Investment Management Services, Gries Financial Partners

JoAnn Glick

Registered Nurse

Michael E. Goldberg

Assistant Professor, Department of Design and Innovation, Weatherhead School of Management, Case Western Reserve University; and Executive Director, Veale Institute for Entrepreneurship, Case Western Reserve University

Eric S. Gordon

Chief Executive Officer, Cleveland Metropolitan School District

Jean Christman Kalberer

Clark H.I. Khayat

Executive Vice President & Chief Strategy Officer, KeyCorp

Mr. Quentin L. McCorvey, Sr.

Principal, Nirvana Analytics LLC

Margaret L. McKenzie, MD, MS

President, Cleveland Clinic South Pointe Hospital

Alayne L. Reitman

Sean Richardson

Cleveland Region President, Huntington National Bank

James S. Simon

Partner, Amer Cunningham Co., L.P.A.

Carol M. Skirball

Heather Stefanski

Director of Talent Management, McKinsey & Company

Frederick G. Stueber

Belva Denmark Tibbs

Community Leader/Philanthropist (Retired; Vice President, Ancillaries, Service Integration and Government Healthcare Programs, HealthSpan Ohio)

Thomas A. Waltermire

Chairman of the Board, PRA Global

Deborah W. Yue

Attorney at Law, Law Office of Deborah Yue

Trustees Emeriti

Active

Jeanette Grasselli Brown

Retired – BP America, Former Ohio Board of Regents Member

Robert Conrad

Co-Founder, WCLV, Ideastream Public Media

Robert D. Gries

President, Gries Investments

Sondra J. Hardis

Kevin M. McMullen

Business Consultant/Director/Community Leader

Larry Pollock

Managing Partner, Lucky Stars Partners LLC

Robert S. Reitman (Chairman Emeritus)

Principal, Riverbend Advisors

William R. Stewart

Senior Counsel, Thompson Hine LLP

Susan Turben

President, Turben Development Services FD

Daniel P. Walsh, Jr.

CEO, Citymark Capital LLC

Inactive

William E. MacDonald, III

Retired – National City Corporation

Alexander S. Taylor

Chair’s Council

William R. Calfee

Michael A. Ellis

Natalie Epstein

Charlotte A. Fowler

Richard J. Knapp

Rik Kohn

Terry Kovel

Marcia Levine

Richard G. Marschner

Stephanie Y. McHenry

Cathy Pollard

Barbara S. Rosenthal

Linda A. Striefsky

Margaret S. Wheeler

Margaret W. Wong

William J. Zelei

