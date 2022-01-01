© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

About

Board of Trustees

Chair
Sandra Kiely Kolb
Independent Nonprofit Management Professional

Immediate Past Chair
Julie Adler Raskind 
Nonprofit Leader

Secretary
Bruce A. Loessin
Senior Vice President Emeritus and Special Assistant to the President, Case Western Reserve University

Treasurer
David D. Legeay
Managing Director, Glenmede

Chief Executive Officer
Kevin E. Martin
President and Chief Executive Officer, Ideastream Public Media

Trustees

Raj Aggarwal, PhD, CFA

Virginia Nord Barbato
Eric and Jane Nord Family Fund

Craig Brooks
Partner, Ernst & Young

Robert W. Bruml
President, Bruml Capital Corporation

Roseanne Deucher
Consultant to the Nonprofit Sector

Dr. Todd Diacon
President, Kent State University

George R. Droder
VP Sales, Marketing and Customer Service, Hynes Industries

Phylis Ferrara
President, Summa Foundation, Chief Development Officer, Summa Health

Lauren Rich Fine
Managing Director, Investment Management Services, Gries Financial Partners

JoAnn Glick
Registered Nurse

Michael E. Goldberg
Assistant Professor, Department of Design and Innovation, Weatherhead School of Management, Case Western Reserve University; and Executive Director, Veale Institute for Entrepreneurship, Case Western Reserve University

Eric S. Gordon
Chief Executive Officer, Cleveland Metropolitan School District

Jean Christman Kalberer

Clark H.I. Khayat
Executive Vice President & Chief Strategy Officer, KeyCorp

Mr. Quentin L. McCorvey, Sr.
Principal, Nirvana Analytics LLC

Margaret L. McKenzie, MD, MS
President, Cleveland Clinic South Pointe Hospital

Alayne L. Reitman

Sean Richardson
Cleveland Region President, Huntington National Bank

James S. Simon
Partner, Amer Cunningham Co., L.P.A.

Carol M. Skirball

Heather Stefanski
Director of Talent Management, McKinsey & Company

Frederick G. Stueber

Belva Denmark Tibbs
Community Leader/Philanthropist (Retired; Vice President, Ancillaries, Service Integration and Government Healthcare Programs, HealthSpan Ohio)

Thomas A. Waltermire
Chairman of the Board, PRA Global

Deborah W. Yue
Attorney at Law, Law Office of Deborah Yue

Trustees Emeriti

Active

Jeanette Grasselli Brown
Retired – BP America, Former Ohio Board of Regents Member

Robert Conrad
Co-Founder, WCLV, Ideastream Public Media

Robert D. Gries
President, Gries Investments

Sondra J. Hardis

Kevin M. McMullen
Business Consultant/Director/Community Leader

Larry Pollock
Managing Partner, Lucky Stars Partners LLC

Robert S. Reitman (Chairman Emeritus)
Principal, Riverbend Advisors

William R. Stewart
Senior Counsel, Thompson Hine LLP

Susan Turben
President, Turben Development Services FD

Daniel P. Walsh, Jr.
CEO, Citymark Capital LLC

Inactive

William E. MacDonald, III
Retired – National City Corporation

Alexander S. Taylor

Chair’s Council

William R. Calfee

Michael A. Ellis

Natalie Epstein

Charlotte A. Fowler

Richard J. Knapp

Rik Kohn

Terry Kovel

Marcia Levine

Richard G. Marschner

Stephanie Y. McHenry

Cathy Pollard

Barbara S. Rosenthal

Linda A. Striefsky

Margaret S. Wheeler

Margaret W. Wong

William J. Zelei