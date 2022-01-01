Board of Trustees
Chair
Sandra Kiely Kolb
Independent Nonprofit Management Professional
Immediate Past Chair
Julie Adler Raskind
Nonprofit Leader
Secretary
Bruce A. Loessin
Senior Vice President Emeritus and Special Assistant to the President, Case Western Reserve University
Treasurer
David D. Legeay
Managing Director, Glenmede
Chief Executive Officer
Kevin E. Martin
President and Chief Executive Officer, Ideastream Public Media
Trustees
Raj Aggarwal, PhD, CFA
Virginia Nord Barbato
Eric and Jane Nord Family Fund
Craig Brooks
Partner, Ernst & Young
Robert W. Bruml
President, Bruml Capital Corporation
Roseanne Deucher
Consultant to the Nonprofit Sector
Dr. Todd Diacon
President, Kent State University
George R. Droder
VP Sales, Marketing and Customer Service, Hynes Industries
Phylis Ferrara
President, Summa Foundation, Chief Development Officer, Summa Health
Lauren Rich Fine
Managing Director, Investment Management Services, Gries Financial Partners
JoAnn Glick
Registered Nurse
Michael E. Goldberg
Assistant Professor, Department of Design and Innovation, Weatherhead School of Management, Case Western Reserve University; and Executive Director, Veale Institute for Entrepreneurship, Case Western Reserve University
Eric S. Gordon
Chief Executive Officer, Cleveland Metropolitan School District
Jean Christman Kalberer
Clark H.I. Khayat
Executive Vice President & Chief Strategy Officer, KeyCorp
Mr. Quentin L. McCorvey, Sr.
Principal, Nirvana Analytics LLC
Margaret L. McKenzie, MD, MS
President, Cleveland Clinic South Pointe Hospital
Alayne L. Reitman
Sean Richardson
Cleveland Region President, Huntington National Bank
James S. Simon
Partner, Amer Cunningham Co., L.P.A.
Carol M. Skirball
Heather Stefanski
Director of Talent Management, McKinsey & Company
Frederick G. Stueber
Belva Denmark Tibbs
Community Leader/Philanthropist (Retired; Vice President, Ancillaries, Service Integration and Government Healthcare Programs, HealthSpan Ohio)
Thomas A. Waltermire
Chairman of the Board, PRA Global
Deborah W. Yue
Attorney at Law, Law Office of Deborah Yue
Trustees Emeriti
Active
Jeanette Grasselli Brown
Retired – BP America, Former Ohio Board of Regents Member
Robert Conrad
Co-Founder, WCLV, Ideastream Public Media
Robert D. Gries
President, Gries Investments
Sondra J. Hardis
Kevin M. McMullen
Business Consultant/Director/Community Leader
Larry Pollock
Managing Partner, Lucky Stars Partners LLC
Robert S. Reitman (Chairman Emeritus)
Principal, Riverbend Advisors
William R. Stewart
Senior Counsel, Thompson Hine LLP
Susan Turben
President, Turben Development Services FD
Daniel P. Walsh, Jr.
CEO, Citymark Capital LLC
Inactive
William E. MacDonald, III
Retired – National City Corporation
Alexander S. Taylor
Chair’s Council
William R. Calfee
Michael A. Ellis
Natalie Epstein
Charlotte A. Fowler
Richard J. Knapp
Rik Kohn
Terry Kovel
Marcia Levine
Richard G. Marschner
Stephanie Y. McHenry
Cathy Pollard
Barbara S. Rosenthal
Linda A. Striefsky
Margaret S. Wheeler
Margaret W. Wong
William J. Zelei