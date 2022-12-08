New figures from the state of Ohio show the number of new weekly COVID-19 infections remain slightly elevated, with 16,061 new reported cases in the last week.
Latest Headlines
- Sen. Kyrsten Sinema leaves the Democratic Party to register as an independent
- Beachwood temple welcomes Andy Warhol’s ‘Ten Portraits of Jews of the Twentieth Century’
- These are the words, movies and people that Americans searched for on Google in 2022
- Playing cards draw attention straight to Akron artists
- Ohio tech firms are desperate for workers in Northeast Ohio's shrinking labor market
Editors' Picks
With time running down before the end of term, Ohio lawmakers scramble to pass bills in the lame-duck session at the statehouse.
-
Akron Metropolitan Housing Authority and Community Action Akron Summit are partnering to provide wifi hotspots to low income residents.
-
MetroHealth has authorized an outside firm to review the policies and procedures surrounding the bonuses that led the system to fire its former CEO Dr. Akram Boutros last month.
-
A few hundred people rallied at Cleveland Public Hall Thursday to celebrate Glenville High School’s historic achievement as first-time football IV State Champions.
-
The suit alleges that Council President Nathaniel Martin illegally acted unilaterally without the support of council and was aided by clerk of council Tracy Udrija-Peters.
-
The decision aims to better protect the littlest kids amid an uptick in COVID-19 cases around the country. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to sign off soon.
-
Griner was traded for convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. The swap did not include former Marine Paul Whelan who remains imprisoned in Russia on espionage charges the U.S. says are false.
Your local backstage pass to Northeast Ohio’s music scene. Get to know the talented musicians and community influencers in our backyard.
Bringing you a new perspective on Ohio sports every Wednesday morning.
In season two of Ideastream Public Media's "Inside the Bricks" podcast, host Justin Glanville talks to his neighbors about whether their Cleveland neighborhood can stay diverse or if it’s on a one-way journey toward becoming completely gentrified.