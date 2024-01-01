© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Independent Video Producer Guidelines and Submission Form

Ideastream Public Media welcomes pitches from independent video producers for consideration to air on WVIZ and/or one its subchannels. Please use the form below to submit your pitch. Before submitting, please review the following criteria by which we evaluate submissions:

  • Regional relevance: Is it produced by a Northeast Ohioan? Does it feature our region? Does it cover a topic of importance to our region?
  • Diverse perspectives: Does it offer fresh ideas, diverse voices, or highlight underrepresented communities in our region?
  • Journalistic integrity: Does it follow Ideastream’s Editorial Ethics and Guidelines?
  • Production quality: Does it adhere to PBS production quality standards?
  • Length: Is it a PBS standard length program (56:46 or 26:46)?
  • Fees: Is it offered for broadcast without fees?
  • Rights: Did the producer secure all necessary music and image rights?