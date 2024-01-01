Independent Video Producer Guidelines and Submission Form

Ideastream Public Media welcomes pitches from independent video producers for consideration to air on WVIZ and/or one its subchannels. Please use the form below to submit your pitch. Before submitting, please review the following criteria by which we evaluate submissions:



Regional relevance: Is it produced by a Northeast Ohioan? Does it feature our region? Does it cover a topic of importance to our region?

Diverse perspectives: Does it offer fresh ideas, diverse voices, or highlight underrepresented communities in our region?

Journalistic integrity: Does it follow Ideastream's Editorial Ethics and Guidelines?

Production quality: Does it adhere to PBS production quality standards?

Length: Is it a PBS standard length program (56:46 or 26:46)?

Fees: Is it offered for broadcast without fees?

Is it offered for broadcast without fees? Rights: Did the producer secure all necessary music and image rights?