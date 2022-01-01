Directions to the Idea Center

From the South

From the south, take Interstate 71 North to downtown Cleveland where it becomes Interstate 90 East; follow I-90 to the E. 22nd Street exit (stay left). Take E. 22nd Street (north) to Euclid Avenue and then turn left (west). The Idea Center is located on the north side of Euclid Avenue at the intersection of E.14 Street and Euclid Avenue. When leaving: From Euclid Avenue, take E.14th Street south. Follow signs to entrance ramp for Interstate 71 South.

From the East

From the east, take Interstate 480 West to Interstate 77 North to the E. 14th Street exit and stay left. Take E. 14th Street (north) to Euclid Avenue. The Idea Center is located on the north side of Euclid Avenue at the intersection of E.14 Street and Euclid Avenue. When leaving: From Euclid Avenue, take E.14th Street south. Follow signs to entrance ramp for Interstate 77 South.

From the east, take Interstate 80 West (Ohio Turnpike) to Interstate 480 West to Interstate 77 North to the E. 14th Street exit and stay left. Take E. 14th Street (north) to Euclid Avenue. The Idea Center is located on the north side of Euclid Avenue at the intersection of E.14 Street and Euclid Avenue. When leaving: From Euclid Avenue, take E.14th Street south. Follow signs to entrance ramp for Interstate 77 South.

From the east, take Interstate 90 West to State Route 2 West to the E. 9th Street exit and turn left (south). Take E. 9th Street to St. Clair Avenue and turn left (east); take St. Clair Avenue to E. 17th Street and turn right (south); take E. 17th Street to Euclid Avenue and turn right (west). The Idea Center is located on the north side of Euclid Avenue at the intersection of E.14 Street and Euclid Avenue. When leaving, take Euclid Avenue west to E. 13th Street and turn right (north), take E. 13th Street to St. Clair Avenue and turn left (west). Take St. Clair Avenue to E. 9th Street and turn right (north). Follow signs to State Route 2 East.

From the West

From the west, take interstates 80/90 East (Ohio Turnpike) to interstate 90 East to Interstate 71 North to the E. 22nd Street exit (stay left). Take E. 22nd Street (north) to Euclid Avenue and turn left (west). The Idea Center is located on the north side of Euclid Avenue at the intersection of E.14 Street and Euclid Avenue. When leaving: From Euclid Avenue, take E.14th Street south. Follow signs to entrance ramp for Interstate 71 South, and Interstate 90 West.

Passenger Drop Off and Parking

From Euclid Avenue and E. 13th Street: Take E. 13th Street north. The second street (on right/east side) is Dodge Court. Turn right on Dodge Court. Halfway down block, the Idea Center entrance is on the right (south side). Use this entrance as a convenient drop off point, and proceed to the Playhouse Square parking garage (east on Dodge Court and left to the parking garage entrance). Note level where you have parked, and take the elevator (or stairs) at southeast corner of the parking garage to the ground level. From the door at the ground level, walk across Dodge Court to the entrance of the Idea Center. The Idea Center security desk (at the Dodge Court entrance) is occupied 24/7.

From Chester and E. 13th. Street: Take E. 13th Street south, one block to Dodge Court. Turn left (east) on to Dodge Court. Halfway down block, the Idea Center entrance is on the right (south side). Use this entrance as a convenient drop off point, and proceed to the Playhouse Square parking garage (east on Dodge Court and left to the parking garage entrance). Note the level where you have parked, and take the elevator (or stairs) at southeast corner of the parking garage to the ground level. From the door at the ground level, walk across Dodge Court to entrance of the Idea Center. The Idea Center security desk (at Dodge Court entrance) is occupied 24/7.