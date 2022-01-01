Frequently Asked Membership Questions

Why does Ideastream Public Media need my membership support?

Ideastream Public Media serves the people of Northeast Ohio as a trusted and dynamic multimedia source for illuminating the world around us. Publicly supported and locally owned, Ideastream Public Media is indispensable and highly valued for its unique ability to strengthen our community.

But service to the community is expensive. As a non-profit, non-commercial station, there are no advertising dollars to help defray cost. Tax dollars used to support public broadcasting work out to about $1 per person per year. And while it is true that state government, corporations and foundations help, individual contributions from generous people like you are the single largest source of revenue for public television stations.

How will my contribution be used?

Your membership gift will be invested in the acquisition, production and broadcast of quality programs on WVIZ, WKSU and WCLV. Your gift also supports the station’s many educational and public service projects.

Is my gift to Ideastream Public Media tax-deductible?

All gifts to Ideastream Public Media are tax-deductible to the fullest extent of the law. If you request and receive a thank-you gift, the fair market value of that gift must be deducted from your contribution for both tax and matching gift purposes.

When I pledged during a recent membership campaign, I requested a thank-you gift. When can I expect to receive it?

We want as much of your contribution as possible to be invested in your favorite programs. So rather than guess at quantities and end up with a warehouse full of expensive thank-you gifts that no one requested, we wait until the membership campaign has concluded before ordering the various thank-you gifts offered. It generally takes six to eight weeks after your contribution has been processed for your gift to arrive.

Is it safe to pledge using my credit card online?

Yes. Ideastream Public Media uses a secure server to ensure the protection and privacy of any information you submit to us through our online pledge form.

What is a sustaining membership?

The easiest way to make a significant contribution to Ideastream Public Media is to become a sustaining member. You tell us the amount you would like charged each month to your credit card or drafted from your bank account, and we’ll take it from there! When you receive your monthly statement from your financial institution, you’ll see your monthly contribution to the station was automatically charged or drafted.

The great thing about being a sustaining member is that your support will always be current and will automatically renew each year. Of course, you can stop your contribution at any time by simply calling us at (216) 916-6116 or by emailing the Membership Department at membership@ideastream.org. And since there will be no need to mail you renewal reminders, you will save the station printing and postage costs and allow us to invest more of your membership contribution into the programs you enjoy. Become a sustaining member now.

How long does my membership last?

Your membership is active for one full year from the date Ideastream Public Media processes your gift. Take the step from viewer or listener to member. Donate now.

My renewal is not due for two months, but I received a renewal reminder today. Why so early? And if I send in my renewal now, will I lose the two months from my current membership year?

Renewing early simply ensures that you don’t miss any issues of your monthly Ideastream Public Media Program Guide, and it lets us know that we can count on your support for another year when we are making important programming decisions. Many people appreciate being reminded of their upcoming renewal so that they can incorporate their contribution into their household budget planning. Rest assured, renewing early will not cause you to lose any time from your current membership. We will simply extend your membership benefits for one year from your current anniversary date. Renew your membership now.

Does Ideastream Public Media share its contributors' contact information?

Ideastream Public Media does not sell, rent or share your contact information with other organizations except for necessary and normal operations such as mailing membership publications, notices and contribution requests, etc.

How can I get in touch with Ideastream Public Media?

If you ever have a question about your membership, please contact us through one of the following methods:

By Mail

Membership Department

Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue

Cleveland, Ohio 44115-1835

By E-mail

membership@ideastream.org

By Phone

(216) 916-6116