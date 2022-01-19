If your organization is planning an event you would like us to consider adding to the WCLV Arts Calendar, submit detailed information to John Simna via email.

Akron Art Museum

At the Akron Art Museum illustrations of the South African studio Good Hope are on display in the Mary S. and David C. Corbin Foundation Gallery, and Rory and Dedee O’Neil Lobby through May, 2023. The artists explore the flora, fauna and folklore of their hometown.

Akron Nutcracker

The Dance Institute at The University of Akron presents The Akron Nutcracker in collaboration with Verb, Ohio Contemporary Ballet, and the Akron Symphony on December 22nd and 23rd at E.J. Thomas Hall. The production presents a local twist on the traditional Nutcracker, reflecting Akron’s history and celebrates the city’s cultural diversity. 330-972-7570

Akron Symphonic Winds

The City of Green will present a holiday concert by the Akron Symphonic Winds on Sunday evening, December 18th, at the Green Campus of The Chapel, on Raber Road. 330-896-6621

Apollo's Fire

Apollo's Fire will present two sets of concerts in December. They'll perform Handel's Messiah December 6th through 11th in Chagrin Falls, Lakewood, Akron and Shaker Heights, and an added program called Wassail - An Irish-Appalachian Christmas on December 21sa ad 22nd. 216-320-0012

Arts Renaissance Tremont

On Friday evening, December 16th, the Arts Renaissance Tremont concert series presents the annual holiday concert by the Burning River Brass. Arts Renaissance Tremont concerts take place at St. Wendelin Church.

Beck Center for the Arts Exhibition

At Lakewood's Beck Center for the Arts, Art Treasures 2022 is on view through January 3rd. The show inclues pieces by Ukranian-American artist Tetyana Davis, conservation artist Jessica McGrath, Rocky River's Owen McCafferty and father and daughter Ryan and Patricia Finley, among others. The opening reception is on Friday evening, December 2nd.

Beck Center Theater

Lakdwood's Beck Center for the Arts has several shows running during the holidays. The professional theater production of Elf the Musical is running December 2nd through 30th; the youth theater production of The Best Christmas Pageant Ever can be seen December 9 th through 18th, and in the Music and Creative Arts Therapies Building, Babes in Toyland is being performed December 3rd through 11.

Broadway in Akron

The Broadway in Akron series will bring two touring productions to E. J. Thomas Hall in March and April. The Lincoln Center Theater's touring production of My Fair Lady will be on stage for two evenings, March 34h and 15th, while the fiftieth anniversary tour of Jesus Christ, Superstar, arrives APril 10th and 11th.

Canton Ballet

Canton Ballet will present the classic holiday tradition, The Nutcracker as it has for more than fifty years. This year Cleveland Ballet Principal and guest artist Zachary Catazaro will have the role of the Sugar Plum Cavalier. Performances on Friday, evening December 9th, Saturday aftenoon and evening December 10th, and Sunday afternoon, December 11th.

Canton Symphony

The Canton Symphony Orchestra's 85th season has a Holiday Pops concert on Sunday afternoon, December 11th.

Church of the Covenant

At the Church of the Covenant in University Circle, there are two series of drive-in carillon concerts, performed on the McGaffin Carillon on Fridays at lunchtime, 12:15, and on Sunday afternoons at 4:00.

Cleveland Ballet

Cleveland Ballet will perform a holiday tradtion, Tchaikovsky's Nutcracker, at Playhouse Square's Connor Palace December 15th thru the 18th. . 216-320-9000

Cleveland Cinematheque

In November and December Cleveland Cinemateque will include Laurence Olivier's three Shakespearean films, as well as Jean-Luc Godard's King Lear, a wide variety of current world films, and classics in 35 mm. Films are shown in the Peter B. Lewis Theater of the Cleveland Institute of Art. And remember as well the films streaming on the Cinemateque's Virtual Cinema series.

Cleveland Jazz Orchestra

The Cleveland Jazz Orchestra will present Home for the Holly-Days, with jazz flutist and former Clevelander Holly Hofmann December 16th at the Maltz Performing Arts Center with additional performances in Akron and Lorain. The concert will offer a mix of Christmas classics and new arrangements of music by members of the Cleveland Jazz Orchestra.

Cleveland Museum of Art

At the Clveland Museum of Art, you can view Impressionsim to Modernism: The Keithley Collection. There are paintings by George Braque, Henri Matissi, Andrew Wyeth and Pablo Picasso, watercolors by John Marin, a pastel by Eugène Boudin, as well as a selection of European and American decorative arts. The exhibition continues through January 8th, 2023.

Cleveland Orchestra

Guest Conductor Vasily Petrenko leads the next concerts by the Cleveland Orchestra at Severance Music Center. The program on December 1st, 2nd and 3rd will include music of Elgar, Prokofiev and Walton. There'll be two weeks worth of Holiday concerts led by Brett Mitchell from December 8th through 18th, and a Christmas Brass Quintet program on Friday and Saturday mornings, December 16th and 17th.

Cleveland Public Theater

Cleveland Public Theatre presents How the Circus Stole Christmas: A Circus Holiday Extravaganza! in time for the holidays. This world premiere production is onstage from December 1st through 10th at CPT’s historic Gordon Square Theatre.

Divinity Lutheran Church

The next concert in Divinity Lutheran Church’s Arts and Action series will feature the Celebration RIngers of Strongsville. They will be performing seasonal favorites at Divinity Lutheran Church in Parma Heights on Saturday evening, December 10th.

Dobama Theater

Dobama Theatre is presenting the new musical version of the classic The Land of Oz December 2nd through the 31st. Thow includes large scale puppets and lots of theatrical magic.

Dunham Tavern

At Dunham Tavern, The Lantern Theater will present a one-hour reading of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, gollowed by a Christmas carol singalong on Satrday evening and Sunday aftrernoon, December 17th and 18th.

Fairmount Center for the Arts

Fairmount Center for the Arts in Novelty will host eight speakers through its Pull Back the Curtain Speaker Series. Speakers from the visual arts, film, classical music, dance, poetry and culinary worlds will share their perspectives and engage in dialog with participants during these free events. The Speaker Series programs will continue in November when John Ewing, Director of the Cinemateque at the Cleveland Institute of Art, will be featured on the 13th; in December, it's Chef Douglas Katz, owner opf Zhug, Amba and Chaimi. 440-338-3171.

Faith United

At Canton's Faith United Church, Burning River Brass will perform a holiday concert on Saturday evening, December 17th. as part of the Celebrate Arts Series. 330-499-6040

Great Lakes Theater

Great Lakes Theater's production of Charles Dickens' A Chritmas Carol is back at the Mimi Ohio Theater in Cleveland's Playhouse Square from November 25 through December 23rd. 216-241-6000

Lake Erie Wind Quintet

On Sunday evening, December 11th, members of the Lake Erie Wind Quintet will present Noel: New Carols and Some Traditional Classical Treats at Archwood United Church of Christ. The concert will feature newly-composed modern settings of holiday melodies by Dana Westfield and Brandyn Metzko as well as more traditional classical works.

Master Singers Chorale of North East Ohio

Master Singers Chorale of North East Ohio will present Music for Brass, Organ and Chorus on Saturday afternoon, December 10th at First Congregational Church of Hudson, as part of the First Arts Concert Series. Under the direction of Dr. Jon C. Peterson, Artisttic Director, the Chorus will perform John Rutter’s Gloria, Paul Patterson’s Magnificat and other selections and variations on traditional carols.

Music Settlement

The Music Settlement in University Cicrcle will present one of its Signature Series concerts, a Winter Solstice program, on Wednesday evening, December 21st. The program will include works by Vivaldi, Brubeck, Ravel, and Piazzolla, a brief presentation of the science behind the solstice, and film footage of deep outer space and satellite travel throughout the solar system.

No Exit

No Exit will perform a program of world premiere music and old favorites in three venues: Praxis Fiber Workshop, SPACES, and Kent State University. The concert series will include new chamber works by David Glaser, Max Friedman, and Northeast Ohio composer Frank Wiley, as well as one of the ensemble’s signature pieces, Ladislav Kubik’s Nocturnes. No Exit will also welcome pianist Shuai Wang in a performance of Tiger, by American iconoclast and early avant-garde composer Henry Cowell. Also included on the program will be Cowell’s The Banshee. The concerts take place December 1st at Praxis, December 3rd at Spaces and December 8th at Kent State University

North Coast Men's Chorus

The North Coast Men's Chorus will present two performances of the first concert of it 35th season, Jingle All the Way on Saturday evening, December 10th and Sunday afternoon, December 11th, 2022, at the Maltz Performing Arts Center

Players Guild

Players Guild Theatre, now the resident theatre at Kent State University's Stark campus, is presenting the Charles Dickens holiday classic A Christmas Carol December 2nd through the 18th.

Rocky River United Methodist Church

The Gifts of Music Concert Series at Rocky River United Methodist Church will host the Olynpic Brass in a holiday program called Silver Bells on Friday evening, December 16th.

Singers Companye

Fairlawn Lutheran Church will present a concert by the Singers Companye called The Dazzling Light of Winter. The concert will be presented twice, on Sunday afternoonm December 4th at Fairlawn Lutheran Church and again Sunday, December 11th at the Church of Western Reserve. The group will perform holiday carols and choral works including "A Winter Day" by Sarah Quartel.

St. James Church

On Saturday evening, December 17th, at Lakewood's St. James Church, Musical Director and organist Adam Chlebek will lead an instrumental ensemble from the Oberlin Conservatory of Music in a Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols, with music of Biebl, Elgar, Howells and Lauridsen along with classic Christmas Carols as wekk as well as scriptural readings from the Fall of Man to the Birth of the Christ Child.

Talespinner Children's Theater

Talespinner Children's Theatre will present The Snowy Day and Other Stories by Ezra Jack Keats, adapted for the stage by Jerome Hairston. It's a story that celebrates the joy in the small moments of a child’s world, and will feature puppetry, music, and dance that capture the spirit of the picture books. This family-friendly production runs from December 3rd through 18th. It's being performed at the Reinberger Auditorium in Gordon Square.

Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church

Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church at West 30th and Lorain hosts noontime organ recitals every Wednesday at 12:15. On November 30th, Florence Mustric repeats her program called “D as in dazzle,” devoted to Bach and Vivaldi.

Tuesday Musical

Akron's Tuesday Musical will bring the Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass with holiday-style New Orleans swing, classical and big band music to E. J. Thomas Hall on Tuesday, evening Decrmbrt 13th. The group will play a holiday mix spanning Handel’s “Hallelujah Chorus” and Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker Suite” to a narrated musical version of “Twas the Night Before Christmas” and an Earth Wind and Fire medley. 330-761-3460