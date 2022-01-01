About Idea Center

© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

The Idea Center is the result of a model partnership between Ideastream Public Media and Playhouse Square. It is located at 1375 Euclid Avenue, in the heart of Cleveland’s Playhouse Square District, between the Allen Theatre and the United Way building. The headquarters for Ideastream Public Media and the home for Playhouse Square’s arts education programs, the Idea Center is much more than a building. It is a place for creativity and education. It is a place for the arts and technology to come together in new ways. It is a place for learning, rehearsing, performing and broadcasting.

Design Narrative

Breakthrough Collaboration and a New Model for Urban Reinvestment

The Idea Center in Cleveland, Ohio is a breakthrough, interactive center for the arts, technology, education and ideas, and a 21st century success model for urban reinvestment through a public and private partnership. The collaborative design vision for the Idea Center leverages its highly visible, street front location on Euclid Avenue, the main corridor of Cleveland’s commercial, retail and entertainment district, to inject a new, dynamic vitality to the city’s urban core.

In a partnership that is the first of its kind in the nation, Ideastream Public Media and the Playhouse Square Foundation have renovated the National Register landmark building at 1375 Euclid Avenue in the heart of Cleveland’s Playhouse Square District as the Idea Center. The 1912 historic structure is transformed into a radically new kind of environment and a technology-based hub. It encompasses the 90,000 square foot Idea Center suite — an innovative, collaborative facility for Ideastream Public Media and Playhouse Square Foundation’s arts education programs, integrating digital multiple media and public broadcast communication with performing arts and arts education — and 124,000 square feet of leased office space for tenants with affinities to design, high-tech, education and media uses.

The development of the Idea Center marks the continued growth and evolution of Playhouse Square, one of the country’s most highly successful cultural districts — the largest complex of restored landmark theatres in America and the country’s second largest performing arts center — nationally recognized for public and private investment in downtown revitalization with demonstrated economic impact.

Download the Idea Center design narrative (PDF).

Partners

About Ideastream Public Media

Ideastream Public Media serves the people of Northeast Ohio as a trusted and dynamic multimedia source for illuminating the world around us. Ideastream Public Media is the home of five public television stations (WVIZ, WVIZ OHIO, WVIZ WORLD, WVIZ CREATE and WVIZ KIDS); WCPN, Northeast Ohio’s NPR news and public affairs radio station; and WCLV, Northeast Ohio’s classical music radio station. Ideastream Public Media produces the award-winning children’s series “NewsDepth” and manages The Ohio Channel and the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau on behalf of all Ohio’s public broadcasting stations. Ideastream Public Media is indispensable and highly valued for its unique ability to strengthen our community.

About Playhouse Square

Playhouse Square is a 501 (c)(3) not-for-profit, which restored and operates Playhouse Square and related properties in downtown Cleveland, Ohio. Playhouse Square is the nation’s largest performing arts complex outside of New York City and represents the largest theater restoration in the world. Its eight performance spaces seat over 10,000 and entertain nearly 1.4 million people annually. Playhouse Square’s mission is to present and produce a wide variety of quality performing arts, advance arts education and create a destination that is a superior location for entertainment, business and housing, thereby strengthening the economic vitality of the region. For more information, visit playhousesquare.org.

History of the Campaign for Idea Center

Ideastream Public Media and Playhouse Square were pleased to announce the successful completion of the Campaign for Idea Center in September 2006, with pledges totaling $29,345,513, surpassing the campaign’s $27.4 million goal.

“We thank the community for embracing and believing in the partnership between Ideastream Public Media and Playhouse Square,” Jerry Wareham, former president and CEO of Ideastream Public Media said, “and we thank all of the volunteers and staff connected to the partner organizations who worked diligently toward the successful completion of the campaign.”

The Idea Center has become a vibrant center of activity including the broadcast operations and education services of Ideastream Public Media and Playhouse Square arts education programs. The facility is a model of creative connectivity where broadcast and digital media is used to create and distribute content, including news, information, educational services and arts and cultural programming.

“Through classes, workshops, professional development, distance learning, broadcast media and performances, we are providing new opportunities for learning and enrichment through the arts and technology,” explained Art J. Falco, president and CEO of Playhouse Square.

The budget for the Idea Center at Playhouse Square was $42 million, with $32 million allocated to construction, furnishings, fixtures and equipment and $10 million for programs and program-enabling technology. The Campaign for Idea Center goal was set at $27.4 million. Funds pledged in excess of the campaign goal will enable Ideastream Public Media and Playhouse Square to develop joint programmatic initiatives.

More information about the campaign can be found below.

    Campaign Leadership
    Capital Campaign Co-Chairs
    Ideastream Public Media Trustees
    Playhouse Square Trustees
    Commemorative Honor Roll of Giving
    Campaign Leadership

    Board Chairs

    Jeanette Grasselli Brown - Ohio Board of Regents
    K.K. Sullivan - Civic Leader

    Capital Campaign Co-Chairs

    Thomas W. Adler - PSF Management, LLC
    Henry L. Meyer III - KeyCorp
    Jon H. Outcalt - Federal Process Corp.
    Robert S. Reitman - Riverbend Advisors

    Capital Campaign Steering Committee

    John D. Andrica - Union Partners, LLC
    Julia S. Bolton - Civic Leader
    Edward P. Campbell - Nordson Corporation
    Daniel E. Klimas - Lorain National Bank
    victor gelb - victor gelb, inc.
    Robert D. Gries - Gries Investments
    David H. Gunning - Cleveland-Cliffs Inc
    Sondra J. Hardis - Civic Leader
    William B. Lawrence - Formerly of TRW
    William E. MacDonald, III - National City Corporation
    Ernest J. Novak, Jr. - Formerly of Ernst & Young
    Bonnie Osher - Civic Leader
    James R. Pender - Oswald Companies
    Lauren Spilman - Civic Leader
    Susan H. Turben - Turben Developmental Services

    Executive Leadership

    Art J. Falco - President and Chief Executive Officer, Playhouse Square Foundation
    Kathryn P. Jensen - Chief Operating Officer, ideastream
    Jerrold F. Wareham - President and Chief Executive Officer, ideastream

    Campaign Staff

    Bill Hilyard - Director of Capital Campaign and Planned Giving, Playhouse Square Foundation
    Theodora S. Wolf - Senior Director of Institutional Relations, ideastream

    Capital Campaign Co-Chairs

    Thomas W. Adler
    Chairman, PSF Management Corporation, LLC
    Trustee, Playhouse Square Foundation

    "Two nonprofit organizations, with separate ideas, are merging together for this renovation project for the benefit of each other and the benefit of the community. It's going to become a really exciting place."

    Henry L. Meyer III
    Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, KeyCorp
    Trustee, ideastream

    "Instead of asking for three buildings - for public radio, public TV, and PlayhouseSquare for the arts - we're sharing studios, we're sharing things that we would otherwise have to do unilaterally."

    Jon H. Outcalt
    Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Federal Process Corporation
    Vice Chair, Nominating & Governance, Playhouse Square Foundation Board of Trustees

    "We're going to have one capital campaign, one construction project and one building to maintain."

    Robert S. Reitman
    Principal, Riverbend Advisors
    Emeritus Trustee, ideastream

    "The collaboration between ideastream and PlayhouseSquare Foundation is uniquely responsive to the call from both the corporate and philanthropic communities for optimal utilization of precious resources."

    Ideastream Public Media Trustees

    The list of Ideastream Public Media Trustees during the Campaign for Idea Center was as follows.

    Jeanette Grasselli Brown - Chairman
    Edward P. Campbell - Vice Chair and Treasurer
    William R. Stewart - Secretary
    Jerrold F. Wareham - Chief Executive Officer
    Kathryn P. Jensen - Chief Operating Officer

    Dennis L. Allen
    Selma A. Baron
    Barbara Byrd-Bennett
    William R. Calfee
    Mary Beth Carroll
    Thomas J. Cook
    George R. Droder
    Michael A. Ellis
    Patty Hayes
    Charlotte A. Fowler
    Cheri Gardiner
    Karen R. Haefling
    Sondra Hardis
    David G. Hill
    James D. Ireland III
    Richard J. Knapp
    Rik Kohn
    Ralph M. Kovel
    William B. Lawrence
    Marcia Levine
    Toby Lewis
    Frank L. Lordeman
    Priscilla M. Luce
    William E. MacDonald, III
    Christine A. Mayer
    Henry L. Meyer III
    Susie Frazier Mueller
    Patrick M. Prout
    Barbara S. Rosenthal
    Vladimir J. Rus
    Michael Schwartz
    Shirley Stineman
    Louis Stokes
    Linda A. Striefsky
    James E. Sweetnam
    Helen N. Tomlinson
    Susan H. Turben
    Andrew A. Venable, Jr.
    Robert A. Weible
    Jeff Weiss
    Margaret W. Wong

    Emeritus Trustees

    George Dobrea
    George J. Dunn
    Robert D. Gries
    Arthur S. Holden, Jr.
    Samuel H. Miller
    Lindsay J. Morgenthaler
    Robert S. Reitman
    John E. Rupert
    Harry H. Stone
    Seth C. Taft
    Dudley J. Taw
    Alexander S. Taylo

    Playhouse Square Trustees

    The list of Playhouse Square Trustees during the Campaign for Idea Center was as follows.

    K.K. Sullivan* - Chairman
    Art J. Falco* - President & CEO
    John G. Chapman* and Neil C. Weinberger* - Vice Chair, Development
    James R. Pender* - Vice Chairs, Education
    Ernest J. Novak, Jr.* - Vice Chair, Finance
    Thomas E. Wagner* - Vice Chair, Government Affairs
    Jon H. Outcalt* - Vice Chair, Nominating & Governance
    Darrell A. Young* - Vice Chair, Real Estate Development
    Sara Ellen Stashower* - Vice Chair, Sales & Marketing
    John D. Andrica* - Vice Chair, Strategic Planning
    Thomas C. Stevens* - Secretary/Treasurer

    Trustees

    Terry Adelman
    Thomas W. Adler*
    Warren E. Anderson*
    Julia S. Bolton
    Glenn R. Brown
    Marjorie M. Carlson
    Paul Clark
    Christopher M. Connor
    Margot James Copeland
    William H. Coquillette
    Jeffrey D. Cristal
    Paul J. Dolan
    Richard H. Fearon
    victor gelb*
    Ann W. Gillespie*
    David H. Gunning
    Lawrence H. Hatch
    Oliver C. Henkel, Jr.*
    David G. Hill
    Robert J. Joyce
    Margaret M. Judd
    Daniel E. Klimas
    William B. Lawrence
    John F. Lewis*
    Robert M. Long
    Barry Minoff
    Hector R. Ortino
    Bonnie Osher
    James A. Ratner
    James A. Samuels
    Luci Schey
    John B. Schulze
    Michael Schwartz
    William R. Seelbach
    Lauren Spilman
    David J. Strauss
    Jerry Sue Thornton
    Robert J. Tomsich
    Dominic A. Visconsi
    Michael R. Weil
    Thomas M. Welsh
    Jacqueline F. Woods

    Trustee for Life

    Edward H. deConingh, Jr.
    Forrest D. Hayes
    Lois U. Horvitz
    Julien L. McCall
    Lindsay J. Morgenthaler
    Rena J. Olshansky
    Victor J. Scaravilli
    James B. Wolf, Jr.

    National Trustee

    Lawrence J. Wilker

    *Denotes Executive Committee Members

