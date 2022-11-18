Things to Do in Northeast Ohio

-
From the sounds of a local wind ensemble to finding those last-minute handmade gifts, here are a few suggestions for holiday fun this weekend in Northeast Ohio.
-
From a new display dedicated to Porsche 911 to a holiday brass concert, find something that interests you this week in Northeast Ohio.
-
After the turkey and pie, enjoy music, handmade crafts and art. Here are five ideas to try around Northeast Ohio this week.Soweto Gospel ChoirGet uplifted…
-
As the snowflakes start falling, many Northeast Ohioans are turning their thoughts toward the holiday season. Whether you’re in the spirit yet or not,…
-
Animation Show of ShowsThe 22 nd annual Animation Show of Shows has showcased dozens of short films over the years which garnered Academy Award…
-
A forgotten Cleveland dance icon is remembered and a Latino festival at the Cleveland Museum of Art are on this week's to-do list. Here are five…
-
In the lead up to Halloween, enjoy festive productions and in some cases frights. Costumes will be the norm this weekend, from an afternoon with the…
-
Spend an evening immersed in South African dance or go “Behind the Camera” with the Greater Cleveland Film Commission. Here are five events to try in…
-
Dia de MuertosAs part of National Hispanic Heritage Month, the Cleveland Museum of Art’s Community Arts Center in the Pivot Center for Art, Dance and…
-
BLK JOY FestivalThe first BLK JOY Festival happens at the Glenville Arts Campus in Cleveland Saturday, Oct. 8, from 1-11 p.m. This one day of expression…