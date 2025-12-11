5 Things to do in NEO: Yuletide Market in Huron, Chanukah parade in Cleveland and more

Yuletide at the farm

Farmer Lee Jones, in his signature denim overalls and red bow tie, welcomes visitors to his 300-acre family farm in Huron on Saturday to celebrate the holidays with a Yuletide Market . From 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., enjoy ice sculpting and wagon rides while cozying up with a mug of hot chocolate. There’s also a gifting station so you can build your own gift basket with goodies from the farm market.

‘Unsilent Night’

In December 1992, Akron-born composer Phil Kline redefined traditional holiday caroling by launching “Unsilent Night” in New York City. A few dozen participants each got a boombox with one of four cassette tapes and were instructed to hit play at the same time. Today it’s still a beloved tradition in cities across the country and modern times welcome Bluetooth speakers and iPhones to the mix. There are two chances to join the chorus in Northeast Ohio: Friday night in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood and Sunday night in Downtown Kent .

Hiking with history

A series of rock formations has long been a topic of local lore, hidden among 900 acres of the West Woods in Geauga County. Ansel’s Cave is said to have been a cheese factory in the 1800s, a possible stop for runaway slaves on the Underground Railroad and even a whiskey still during prohibition. On Sunday at 1 p.m., hike along with a naturalist to restricted areas of the cave and learn its history within the walls. It’s three miles in total, so dress warmly and wear sturdy boots.

Parrandón Navideño

Rooted in the Christmas traditions of Puerto Rico, a parranda is a large party packed with delicious food, vibrant music and plenty of dancing. The Julia De Burgos Cultural Arts Center in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood gets the parranda started Saturday at 3 p.m. with its annual Parrandón Navideño . Expect a visit from Santa and the Three Kings, performances by dancers of all ages and a free community meal for all to enjoy.

Menorahs light up the night