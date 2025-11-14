From Dior to the queen’s drawers: Kent State University Museum holds impressive collection

Kent State University’s fashion school has long been recognized as one of the best in the country. But another institution right next door has been more of a well-kept secret: the Kent State University Museum, which holds a large collection of notable fashions.

“This museum is a world-class museum on a public university campus, and I love both of those aspects very deeply,” said Dr. Sarah Spinner, the museum's director. “But it's not very well known, either on this campus or within the broader arts and culture community in Northeast Ohio.”

With more than 30,000 objects ranging from the Byzantine period to present day, the museum is an incredible resource for research and learning, as long as people know it’s there.

“Really my goal is to take the ‘hidden’ out of ‘hidden gem,’” Spinner said.

Visitors can wander through the “Fashion Timeline,” a permanent and rotating exhibition of garments from the museum’s vast collection. Spanning two centuries of fashion history, each ensemble is placed in the context of political, social and cultural milestones to demonstrate how changes in society influenced the way people dressed.

“I always get someone saying, 'But where did you get all this from?’ And I always say, 'Our basement!’” Spinner said with a laugh. “Not exactly true, but from our collection."

Part of the collection is stored throughout several floors of the building while the rest resides in an offsite facility elsewhere on campus. The majority of objects are searchable in an online database on the museum’s website, from a stunning pink Christian Dior gown once worn by the actress Marlene Dietrich to Queen Victoria’s bloomers (which can be found in a cabinet labeled “Royal Accessories”).

1 of 4 — Paul Tazewell Wicked KSU.jpg Award-winning designer and Akron native Paul Tazewell visited Kent State University on Sept. 18 to talk with fashion students and the greater community. Here, he poses with costumes he designed for Elphaba and Glinda for the 2024 film "Wicked," which were recently displayed at the Kent State University Museum. Kent State University 2 of 4 — KSU Museum North Africa.jpg The exhibit "A Meeting of Cultures: Fashioning North Africa" spotlights contemporary fashion by designers from Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Lybia and Egypt. Jean-Marie Papoi / Ideastream Public Media 3 of 4 — KSU Museum Sparkle Exhibit.jpg "Sparkle: The Style and Jewelry of Aileen Mehle" includes about 20 dresses from the '60s through the '90s and a selection of jewelry worn by the society columnist, who wrote under the name Suzy Knickerbocker. Jean-Marie Papoi / Ideastream Public Media 4 of 4 — KSU Museum Fashion Timeline.jpg The permanent exhibition "Fashion Timeline" is a rotating display of garments from the museum's collection that places fashion in the context of historical events. Jean-Marie Papoi / Ideastream Public Media

Another lesser-known service is the museum’s research appointments for anyone who’d like to see an object or garment that might not currently be on view.

"We have students doing their honors theses with objects from our collection," Spinner said. “We also have researchers from across the country and world who write us on a regular basis and visit us in order to access the archive.”

1 of 5 — KSU Sarah Spinner Liska.jpg Sarah Spinner joined the Kent State University Museum as its director in July 2024. From her very first day, she's been focused on expanding awareness of the 40-year-old institution. "When I got here, it was really thinking through at every level, how do we open access? How do we welcome every visitor?" she said.





Jean-Marie Papoi / Ideastream Public Media 2 of 5 — KSU McCann Silverman Rogers.jpg In the early 1980s, fashion designers Shannon Rodgers, left, and Jerry Silverman, right, donated a collection of thousands of garments, accessories and decorative objects to Kent State University, forming the foundation of the museum's collection. In the center is Nancy McCann, longtime philanthropist and arts activist, who was instrumental in bringing the museum to campus in 1985. Kent State University Museum 3 of 5 — KSU Museum McCann 2025.jpg The Kent State University Museum recently honored Nancy McCann for her outstanding leadership at its 40th anniversary celebration in October. Andrea Hallgren / Kent State University 4 of 5 — KSU Museum Dazzle 2025.jpg Kent State sophomores Chloe Brosch, left, and Marissa Allen, right, present awards for best dressed guests at the museum's 40th anniversary celebration while Spinner, far right, looks on. Andrea Hallgren / Kent State University 5 of 5 — KSU Museum LeRoy Neiman.jpg The 40th anniversary celebration was also opening night for the latest exhibition, "LeRoy Neiman: A Keen Observer of Style," on view through June 2026. Andrea Hallgren / Kent State University

Welcoming everyone

Since joining the museum in July 2024, Spinner said her focus has been expanding the museum’s engagement both across campus and the broader community, as well as increasing the amount of programming offered around its exhibitions.

The response has been enormous, she said.

“In my first year here, we've doubled visitorship and we're seeing increased visitorship every day,” Spinner said. “We're all seeing a real need for this type of platform, for this type of gathering place, and it's really inspiring our work every day.”

Another change is the way the museum hosts openings for new exhibitions. Instead of an invite-only guest list, the whole community gets an invitation via social media.

Jean-Marie Papoi / Ideastream Public Media Bianka Hausknecht, who's worked with the museum for eight years, stands with her father, Howard Coles, a security guard who watches over the exhibits.

Two costumes from the film “Wicked” were recently displayed in the museum’s lobby and drew a large crowd, accompanied by a visit from the designer himself. Emmy, Tony and Oscar award-winning designer and Akron native Paul Tazewell visited fashion students in September and later spoke to a crowd of more than 600 people.

“Now when we invite people and advertise an opening, we actually have to cap the number of people we can take because we don't even have enough space for all the guests who want to celebrate,” Spinner said. “That's an incredible feeling working for a museum knowing that you're having that kind of impact.”

Bianka Hausknecht is the museum’s special assistant and sees the effects of these changes firsthand, not only in her daily work but also as a resident of Kent.

“I actually live within walking distance. And when I'd say where I work, there's a lot of people that would say, ‘Oh I didn't know you were here,’” Hausknecht said. “I feel like we're being seen more. People are realizing we're here, they want to come here and they want see what we have to offer.”

Community on campus

In her early days at the museum, Spinner propped open her office doors and invited students in for an event she called Donuts with the Director. It wasn’t just free pastries (what college student could resist?) but an informal opportunity for them to get to know more about Spinner and the museum.

“The most joy I get in my job is the opportunity to engage with students and to really understand what they're interested in, the issues that they're thinking about, and how we can use that to shape the future of the museum,” Spinner said.

Chloe Brosch, now a sophomore majoring in fashion merchandising, attended that first event and has been actively involved with the museum ever since. Recently, she’s worked with a handful of other students to create the Kent State Museum Society.

“Our first thought was, ‘How can we create a community for students here at the museum?’” Brosch said. “So, it's all about getting students involved … having students attend events, having students come to meetings, having them meet with designers. That's where the community starts.”

The Kent State University Museum is open six days a week. Admission is free for students, staff and faculty, and free to the public on Sundays.