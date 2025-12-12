© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

applause-hero.jpg
Applause
Applause is a weekly show highlighting Northeast Ohio’s vibrant arts and culture scene. From interviews with artists to special musical performances, the show spotlights creative people in our community and beyond. Watch new episodes here or on WVIZ Ideastream Public Media Fridays at 8:30 p.m. Social: Facebook | Twitter

Maltz Museum exhibit spotlights migrant struggles on the U.S.-Mexico border

Ideastream Public Media | By Dave DeOreo,
Ygal Kaufman
Published December 12, 2025 at 9:00 AM EST

At the Maltz Museum in Beachwood, two Arizona artists are lending their artistic voices to people who've been silenced.

"El Sueño Americano: The American Dream" begins with Tom Kiefer’s photographs of the items carried by migrants who were apprehended while attempting to cross the U.S. border.

Kiefer was a janitor at the border patrol facility in Ajo, Arizona, for 11 years.

“I asked and was given permission to recover the food,” Kiefer said. “When I started doing that, I immediately encountered what was also being confiscated and discarded by the government - Bibles, rosaries, family photographs.”
A collection of seized hair combs and brushes artistically arranged in colorful pattern.
"Brush & Combs" by Tom Kiefer

His photography project documents the items he found in the trash while working at the station.

The Maltz Museum exhibition is the largest of Kiefer’s work. It’s also the first time Kiefer has invited another artist to participate in the show.

Kiefer first saw the work of Elizabeth Z. Pineda during an exhibition in Arizona.

“When I was introduced to it, I was floored,” Kiefer said. “Within moments it's like, ‘My God, this is like the Vietnam Memorial Wall by Maya Lin.’ I mean it's just that powerful.”

A man looks at a silk scroll hanging in a gallery with the names of migrants who perished in the Arizona desert.
Mariana Edelman
/
Maltz Museum
Elizabeth Z. Pineda’s “Reverencia: Arizona Migrant Death Mapping” in on view at the Maltz Museum through February 16 as part of “El Sueño Americano: The American Dream.

Pineda’s “Reverencia: Arizona Migrant Death Mapping,” is the second part of the Maltz exhibit and reflects her concern for migrants who’ve perished in the desert.

White silk scrolls hang from gallery ceiling featuring names of migrants who died trying to cross the U.S.-Mexico border.
Maltz Museum
"Reverencia: Arizona Migrant Death Mapping" by Elizabeth Z. Pineda

In her research, Pineda came across the website for the nonprofit Humane Borders, which includes a database of known migrant deaths in Arizona since the ‘80s.

“I sat staring at my screen horrified,” Pineda said. “I scrolled and wept. I scrolled and wept and never got to even a third of the entirety of the document.”

Pineda honors the people who died attempting to cross the border by printing the record of documented deaths on silk banners that hang from the ceiling of the museum and drape to the floor.

“I leave them mounded on the floor, thinking of the collapsing of the body, that collapsing mound that can probably speak to what happens in those last moments,” Pineda said. “As we move around them, they move with you. It is almost like they're breathing, which is something that they no longer have.”

Kiefer said he hopes this dual exhibition appeals to the viewer’s sense of humanity “and how we treat each other with dignity and respect, to have people to tap into their better self.”

Pineda said she’s been moved by people’s reaction to the show so far.

“I can see already that sense of humanity and the care for another human being has really already been present,” Pineda said. “And I'm really grateful for that.”
Dave DeOreo
Dave DeOreo is coordinating producer for Ideastream Public Media's arts and culture team.
Ygal Kaufman
Ygal Kaufman is a multiple media journalist with Ideastream Public Media.
