Pointy hats off to the witches who made Ohio history

Sandusky is already known for its Halloween spirit, and an annual event just made it official.

At the 14th Sandusky Witches Walk, a gathering of mostly women who don their pointy hats and walk the streets as crones, hags and other iterations of broom-riders, Guinness World Records certified two new records set by the group.

Sandusky Witches Walk sees hundreds of enthusiasts from Ohio ( including the Crooked River Crones, profiled for Today from the Ohio Newsroom ) and all over the world, gathering on the shores of Lake Erie for a parade and a massive line dance. They boogie to the witch dance anthem, “Schüttel deinen Speck,” which is German for “shake your bacon.”

Ygal Kaufman / Ideastream Public Media The Sandusky Witches Walk took the large group of pointy hat and broom enthusiasts on a parade through the historic district of Sandusky down to the banks of Lake Erie.

A Guinness adjudicator from New York came earlier this month to oversee how many witches were on hand this year to attempt to set two new world records for the largest witch costume contest and the most witches dancing in one place.

“What I love about this record attempt is it's not just something they came up with out of a hat, right? This is something they've been doing for 14 or 15 years. It's part of the Sandusky community,” said Michael Empric, Guinness adjudicator.

Ygal Kaufman / Ideastream Public Media Michael Empric, an adjudicator with Guinness World Records, was the person in charge of keeping the integrity of the count and the rules of the contest.

The witches successfully set two new world records with 727 witches dancing and 970 witches in the costume contest, which will officially crown its winner after online voting ends on Halloween.

The event is a charity fundraiser, which has raised over $100,000 for local causes, but it’s also a large-scale public gathering of friends.

Courtney Yates, a witch from Michigan, came with her friends who call themselves the Whitmore Lake Coven.

“A lot of the girls from our group go every year,” said Yates. “Get together for a few days, make a lot of laughs and memories, and dress up and let your hair down. And forget about regular everyday life, and be a kid and have fun.”