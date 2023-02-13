Ygal KaufmanMultiple Media Journalist
Ygal is a multiple media journalist who does work telling stories across all platforms and producing the radio and television programming seen on Ideastream Public Media.
Ygal graduated from Penn State University with a bachelor's degree in film production and got his master's in journalism from the University of Oklahoma. He is a video maker, film lover, photographer and actor.
Ygal curates, edits and hosts the Community Movie Night with Ygal Kaufman film screening series that shows classic films with newsreels and cartoons, and silent films with live music.
