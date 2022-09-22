-
The University of Akron School of Music's TubaChristmas returns to the Rubber City with outdoor performance Dec. 18
-
Cleveland R&B artist Alvin Frazier shares music from his new album "River" for Applause Performances.
-
Kahrin Spear shares the story of her transition from college basketball star to singer-songwriter.
-
Vocalist and certified music therapist Liz Bullock gets the Applause Performances spotlight with guitarist Gavin Coe.
-
Tri-C JazzFest alums Christian McBride, Dominick Farinacci, Dan Wilson and Jerome Jennings perform live.
-
Kristine Jackson brings her blues and Americana tunes to Applause Performances.
-
Applause Performances shines its monthly spotlight on Cleveland Brazilian jazz musicians Moises Borges & Dylan Moffitt.
-
Oberlin Conservatory Jazz Studies director Bobby Ferrazza and two of his students get the Applause Performance spotlight
-
Cleveland's Kilroy family gets us in the mood for St. Pat's with traditional Irish music for Applause Performances.
-
Vocalist Kyle Kidd and multi-instrumentalist Marcus Alan Ward join forces for Applause Performances.
-
Roots of American Music's Kevin Richards and Folknet's Charlie Mosbrook perform.
-
The Cleveland Orchestra's Factory Seconds Brass Trio shares music performed on the Baldwin Wallace University stage.
-
Cleveland Reggae legend Carlos Jones gets the Applause Performance spotlight along with Peter and Melissa Platten.
-
Two local Latin jazz masters Sammy DeLeon and Jackie Warren join Applause Performances