Connect with Northeast Ohio’s vibrant arts and culture scene with news and storytelling from Ideastream Public Media on TV, radio and digital platforms.

Shuffle's favorite Northeast Ohio music of 2022
Amanda Rabinowitz
It was a big year for Northeast Ohio’s music scene, as many bands and artists ramped back up from the pandemic slowdown. On this week’s Shuffle, Ideastream Public Media’s Amanda Rabinowitz and Brittany Nader share some of their favorite local independent releases of the year.
Karamu House.jpg
Cuyahoga Arts & Culture awards $560,000 for artists and resident-led programs
Kabir Bhatia
Mazda Cosmo.png
Summit County collector spotlights Japanese cars in 'A Quiet Greatness'
Kabir Bhatia
Your backstage pass to Northeast Ohio's independent music scene.
Applause
Fridays at 8 p.m. on WVIZ
Applause December 9, 2022: Warhol's "10 Portraits of Jews"
The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood welcomes a suite of 10 prints by Andy Warhol.
S25 E8 | 26:46
Applause November 18, 2022: Crooked River Circus
Join Crooked River Circus performers as they rehearse for their upcoming holiday show.
S25 E7 | 26:46
Applause November 11, 2022: Amber D. Kempthorn
Artist Amber D. Kempthorn's animated her drawings debut with Akron Symphony Orchestra.
S25 E6 | 26:46
Applause November 4, 2022: 1969 John Morrell Mural
A Downtown Cleveland mural painted in 1969 is renewed with fresh paint.
S25 E5 | 26:46
Applause October 28, 2022: MetroHealth Art Collection
We take a walk through the extensive art collection within MetroHealth's new hospital.
S25 E4 | 26:46
Applause October 21, 2022: Rick Steves Art of Europe
PBS travel host Rick Steves discusses his new series "Art of Europe."
S25 E3 | 26:46
