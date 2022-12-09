Arts & Culture

Connect with Northeast Ohio’s vibrant arts and culture scene with news and storytelling from Ideastream Public Media on TV, radio and digital platforms.
It was a big year for Northeast Ohio’s music scene, as many bands and artists ramped back up from the pandemic slowdown. On this week’s Shuffle, Ideastream Public Media’s Amanda Rabinowitz and Brittany Nader share some of their favorite local independent releases of the year.
The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood welcomes a suite of 10 prints by Andy Warhol.
Join Crooked River Circus performers as they rehearse for their upcoming holiday show.
Artist Amber D. Kempthorn's animated her drawings debut with Akron Symphony Orchestra.
A Downtown Cleveland mural painted in 1969 is renewed with fresh paint.
We take a walk through the extensive art collection within MetroHealth's new hospital.
PBS travel host Rick Steves discusses his new series "Art of Europe."
Head of Summit County’s ArtsNow advocacy group says region’s arts and culture sector has bounced backNicole Mullet will outline the year ahead at this week's summit.
The Temple-Tifereth Israel is now home to Andy Warhol's series of prints, "Ten Portraits of Jews of the Twentieth Century," thanks to a generous donation.
Akron on Deck celebrates the city and the creative people who work there.
Holiday rockers the Ohio City Singers gear up for seasonal shows this December amidst an international rerelease of their debut album.
The 64-year-old building is in the midst of a decade-long evolution.