The art of Alfred McMoore and music of Hello! 3D

Extras
The Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield is one of the spookiest spots in Ohio.
A Cleveland artist brings his journey of self-discovery to the stage.
A once abandoned parking lot is now a gathering place with public art in Cleveland's AsiaTown.
North Pointe Ballet welcomes all on the dance floor in Berea.
Portrait artist Autumn Joi Ellis paints the faces of her community in Youngstown.
Cleveland's Playhouse Square plays Broadway's Midwest outpost.
Singer-songwriter JSSZCA shares the family stories behind her songs.
The legacy of Martin Rose lives on in his Art Deco masterpieces at the Cleveland Museum of Art.
Meet a band of musical brothers who raise the bar as the group C-Level.
All aboard the "Applause" express, as we visit the Northern Ohio Railway Museum in Medina County.
