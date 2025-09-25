Portraits of Youngstown

Extras
Cleveland's Playhouse Square plays Broadway's Midwest outpost.
Singer-songwriter JSSZCA shares the family stories behind her songs.
The legacy of Martin Rose lives on in his Art Deco masterpieces at the Cleveland Museum of Art.
Meet a band of musical brothers who raise the bar as the group C-Level.
All aboard the "Applause" express, as we visit the Northern Ohio Railway Museum in Medina County.
It's a bonnie time in Berea at the annual Ohio Scottish Games and Celtic Festival.
Indigenous artist Beth Bush keeps a lost art alive with pride and porcupine quills.
Cleveland rapper Chip Tha Ripper gives back to his hometown with the open mic series Pass the Aux.
Northeast Ohio's Video Game Symphony performs gamer favorites in symphonic form.
Cleveland's Country Honk performs music from its debut album, "Bad Decision."