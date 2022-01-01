© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

WVIZ Schedule

WVIZ Live Stream Banner

Watch WVIZ live online. Check out our FAQ for more info.

Download a printer-friendly non-primetime weekdays and weekend schedule (PDF format).

Ideastream Public Media Members: WVIZ programming is subject to change, and the schedule above may differ from that in your printed program guide. Please consider the schedule above the most accurate and up-to-date.

For information on Ideastream Public Media's digital TV channels, including where to find them through a cable provider, please visit the WVIZ Television Channel Grid.