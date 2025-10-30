© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Applause

Ghost stories from the Ohio State Reformatory

Season 28 Episode 4 | 26m 46s

The Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield is one of the spookiest spots in Ohio. We share ghost stories from the former prison and explore the incredible architecture of this historic building where "The Shawshank Redemption" was filmed.

Aired: 10/29/25
