Making a Gift of Stock/Securities

Electronic Transfer

The most popular and efficient way to transfer securities to Ideastream Public Media is by electronic transfer to the Ideastream Public Media account at PNC. This is done through a free delivery, which means Ideastream Public Media gets 100% of the value of the transfer.

Please notify your broker of your intent to make a gift of securities to Ideastream Public Media. The broker will need the name of the stock, number of shares and the following information.

Bank: PNC Bank

DTC Participation #: 2616

PNC Account Name: IDEASTREAM GIFT ACCOUNT

PNC Account Number: 21-75-073-6911786

Contact Person: Samuel Ross Martin (412) 442-8772; Fax: (800) 449-7382; samuel.martin@pnc.com

Ideastream Public Media Tax ID#: 34-1943865

Important information: Advise your broker to include your name and address on the check stub so Ideastream Public Media can properly acknowledge your gift.

Ideastream Public Media ​Contact Information

Ella Fong

Director, Major Gifts

Ideastream Public Media

Idea Center

375 Euclid Avenue

Cleveland, OH 44115-1835

(216) 916-6154

Send an email

Physical Certificates Delivered by Mail

If your securities are not held at a broker, then you can either mail or hand deliver the certificates directly to Ideastream Public Media.

If mailing, send your unendorsed certificate(s) and a cover letter (including your name, address, and purpose of the gift) in one envelope. In a second envelope, send a signed, signature guaranteed, stock power. We strongly recommend using registered mail to forward your certificates and stock power. A stock power form can be obtained at your local bank or by contacting Ideastream Public Media.

Please do not mail endorsed certificates. Once the certificate is endorsed, it is legal tender and can be exchanged by anyone.

Physical Certificates Delivered In Person

Certificates may be hand delivered to Ideastream Public Media at Idea Center 1375 Euclid Avenue to the attention of Ella Fong weekdays between 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM. Upon arrival and in the presence of an authorized Ideastream Public Media representative, you will be asked to sign the back of the certificate or sign a Stock/Bond Power.

Tax Advice

Donors of securities are encouraged to consult their tax and/or financial advisors prior to making any stock gift.