Applause

"El Sueño Americano / The American Dream" at Maltz Museum

Season 28 Episode 8 | 26m 46s

A stirring look at what is lost and found at the U.S.-Mexico border in the exhibition "El Sueño Americano / The American Dream" at Maltz Museum in Beachwood, Ohio.

Aired: 12/09/25
Watch 1:12
Applause
What It Was: Sterling Lindner Davis in Cleveland
The Sterling Lindner Davis department store on Euclid Ave. was known for its large Christmas tree.
Clip: S28 | 1:12
Watch 1:07
Applause
What It Was: The Lorain Theater in Ohio City
The new home of Visible Voice Books in Ohio City used to be a theater dating back to the 1920s.
Clip: S28 | 1:07
Watch 26:46
Applause
"Renaissance to Runway" in Cleveland
Fashion makes a powerful statement at the Cleveland Museum of Art.
Episode: S28 E7 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Applause
The fashion of Kent State University Museum
We enter the historic wardrobe of the Kent State University Museum.
Episode: S28 E6 | 26:46
Watch 1:07
Applause
What It Was: The Idea Center in Cleveland
The building that houses Ideastream Public Media in Downtown Cleveland held many tenants since 1912.
Clip: S28 | 1:07
Watch 26:46
Applause
The art of Alfred McMoore and music of Hello! 3D
Learn about the Akron artist who gave the Black Keys its moniker - Alfred McMoore.
Episode: S28 E5 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Applause
Ghost stories from the Ohio State Reformatory
The Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield is one of the spookiest spots in Ohio.
Episode: S28 E4 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Applause
Exploring Black excellence at Cleveland Public Theatre
A Cleveland artist brings his journey of self-discovery to the stage.
Episode: S28 E3 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Applause
Public art in Cleveland's AsiaTown
A once abandoned parking lot is now a gathering place with public art in Cleveland's AsiaTown.
Episode: S28 E2 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Applause
Accessible ballet in Berea
North Pointe Ballet welcomes all on the dance floor in Berea.
Episode: S28 E1 | 26:46
