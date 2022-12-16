-
The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol is expected to drop their report on Dec. 21. It's a public document, but book publishers are poised to get the report into your hands.
Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, has introduced a last-minute bill that could help protect the 2030 census and other counts from political interference. It's unlikely to move ahead.
In her first public statement since being freed from Russia, the two-time Olympic gold medalist says she'll play for her team, the Phoenix Mercury, when the season starts in May.
Even guardians of America's atomic clocks say time doesn't work the way we think it does.
The catastrophic rupture sent 1 million liters of salt water — and fish — pouring into the street. Berlin Police say two people were hurt, the result of glass shards from the aquarium's collapse.
The drug is the most effective way to cut the risk of severe disease. It's heading to China now. Yet the drug is underused in some places. Why? And are there options if you're not a good candidate?
Press advocates said the move sets a dangerous precedent and worried about future moves against journalists who cover the billionaire.
Pediatric cases of RSV and flu have sent families crowding into ERs, as health systems struggle with staff shortages. In Michigan, only 9 out of more than 130 hospitals have a pediatric ICU.
The substation attack in a North Carolina county proved, once again, that the country's power grid is susceptible to sabotage. It's America's Achilles heel says security expert Mike Mabee
Madeline wrote to officials asking for approval to keep a unicorn in her backyard if she could find one. The animal control department agreed — under certain conditions.