Ideastream Public Media Official Sweepstakes Rules

Official Rules

NO PURCHASE OR CONTRIBUTION NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. NON-CONTRIBUTION ENTRIES AND CONTRIBUTION ENTRIES HAVE AN EQUAL CHANCE OF WINNING.

These rules (collectively “Sweepstakes Rules”) are the complete, official rules for any ideastream Sweepstakes. The Sweepstakes is hosted by ideastream, located at 1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44115, (“IDEASTREAM”). IDEASTREAM reserves the right to disqualify any Participant who is found to have breached these Sweepstakes Rules.

HOW TO ENTER: You may enter the sweepstakes by:



Calling (800) 473-2525, requesting to enter and providing your name, address, age and telephone number during the Entry Period. Completing a pledge contribution to IDEASTREAM during the Entry Period, either via www.ideastream.org or over the telephone, automatically enters you in the Sweepstakes. You may also enter online during the Entry Period. The submission must include a request to enter the Sweepstakes, the entrants’s first and last name, complete address, email address, age and telephone number. All eligible sustaining members will be automatically entered.

One entry per Eligible Participant per Entry Period.

ENTRY PERIOD: Beginning on the Sweepstakes Start Date (provided on each applicable Sweepstakes Page), each Sweepstakes will be open to receive Submissions at 12:00:01 A.M. Eastern Time (“ET”) and close to Submissions on the Sweepstakes End Date (provided on the Sweepstakes Page) at 11:59:59 P.M. ET (the “Entry Period”). Submissions received after the Entry Period will not be considered valid submissions.

It is the Participant's responsibility to check the Sweepstakes Page regularly throughout the Sweepstakes to stay informed of any new or updated deadlines. IDEASTREAM is not responsible for any Participant's failure to do so.

Note: IDEASTREAM’s computer is the official timekeeping device for this Sweepstakes.

ELIGIBILITY: The Sweepstakes is open to any individual who is (a) as of the beginning of the Entry Period a legal resident of the State of Ohio, U.S.A. (the “Eligibility Area”); and (b) 18 years of age or older as of the date of entry. The following individuals are not eligible to participate in any Sweepstakes: employees, officers, directors and agents and their immediate families of IDEASTREAM, and of any of its affiliate companies, and any other persons involved with this promotion. This Sweepstakes is subject to all federal, state, and local laws and regulations, is void outside the Eligibility Area and where prohibited by law.

IDEASTREAM is the sole judge of eligibility and may determine that a Submission or Participant is ineligible to participate in the Sweepstakes for a variety of reasons not described here but at the sole discretion of IDEASTREAM.

Agreement to Official Rules: Participant’s participation in the Sweepstakes constitutes Participant’s full and unconditional agreement to and acceptance of these Official Rules and the decisions of IDEASTREAM, which are final and binding. In the event of non-compliance by a winner, an alternate prize winner may be selected by IDEASTREAM.

PRIZES AND APPROXIMATE RETAIL VALUE: The prize and its approximate retail value for each Sweepstakes will be provided on the Sweepstakes Page. Prizes will vary depending upon the ongoing Sweepstakes and are only awarded to Eligible Participants that were submitted during the Entry Period for a particular Sweepstakes.

Each prize is nontransferable and non-refundable and must be accepted as awarded. No cash or other substitution may be made except that IDEASTREAM reserves the right to substitute a prize with another prize of equal or greater value for any reason as determined by IDEASTREAM in its sole discretion. All other costs and expenses not specifically mentioned herein, including all applicable federal and local taxes on the receipt and use of the prize, are the sole responsibility of any winner.

Odds of winning a prize(s) depend on the number of eligible entries received during each Sweepstakes Entry Period, and are equal regardless of method of entry.

SELECTION OF POTENTIAL WINNERS: On the date provided on the Sweepstakes Page, the winner(s) and two (2) alternates will be selected in a random drawing. In the event the prize for any Sweepstakes cannot be awarded to the prize winner drawn for that particular Sweepstakes, the prize will be awarded to the first alternate selected in the same Sweepstakes. If the prize for that Sweepstakes still cannot be awarded to such first alternate, it will be awarded to the second alternate selected in the same Sweepstakes. If the prize cannot be awarded to such second alternative, it will not be awarded.

NOTIFICATION: Winners for Sweepstakes will be notified by email, mail and/or by telephone within five (5) business days of drawing date specified on the Sweepstakes Page. Failure of a potential winner to respond within five (5) business days from such notification may result in disqualification and the selection of an alternate as the winner. The winner will be required to sign Affidavits of Eligibility/Liability Release and Publicity. If the properly executive Affidavits are not received by IDEASTREAM within five (5) business days from the date of notification or if the notification is returned from the post office as undeliverable, an alternate winner will be selected. No entrant is a winner until such Affidavits are validated.

CONDITIONS, DISCLAIMERS, AND LICENSE: By entering any Sweepstakes, each Entrant agrees to be bound by these Official Rules and by all decisions of IDEASTREAM and any Sweepstakes Providers (which decisions are final and binding on all matters relating to the Sweepstakes), and to comply with all federal, state and local laws and regulations. The decisions of the Sweepstakes Providers are final on all matters of fact, interpretation, eligibility, procedure and fulfillment. In the event of non-compliance, an alternate prize winner may be selected. Entries and other submitted materials become the property of the IDEASTREAM and will not be acknowledged or returned. Neither IDEASTREAM, Sweepstakes Providers nor Internet access providers are responsible for incomplete, late, lost, misdirected or postage-due mail or for any technical malfunction, human error, lost/delayed data transmission, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, or line failure in connection with any telephone network, computer equipment, software or any combination thereof.

Entries are void if unreadable, incomprehensible, inaccurate, incomplete, mutilated, tampered with, forged, mechanically reproduced, irregular in any way, or otherwise not in compliance with these Official Rules. IDEASTREAM and Sweepstakes Providers make no warranties, and hereby disclaim any and all warranties, express or implied, concerning any prize furnished or made available in connection with any Sweepstakes.

Although IDEASTREAM attempts to ensure the integrity of the Sweepstakes, it is not responsible for the actions of entrants or other individuals in connection with the Sweepstakes, including entrants' or other individuals' attempts to circumvent the Official Rules or otherwise interfere with the administration, security, fairness, integrity, or proper conduct of the Sweepstakes. IDEASTREAM is not responsible for injury or damage to entrants’ or to any other person's computer(s), other equipment, or person(s), related to or resulting from participation in the Sweepstakes or downloading materials from or using the Sweepstake Site. If, for any reason, the Sweepstake is not capable of running as planned by reason of damage by computer virus, worms, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical limitations or failures, strikes, industry conditions, preemption of regular broadcast programming, bankruptcy or liquidation, marketplace demands, applicable law, unforeseen obstacles, or any other causes which, in the sole opinion of IDEASTREAM, could corrupt, compromise, undermine, or otherwise affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity, viability, or proper conduct of any Sweepstakes, IDEASTREAM reserves the right in its sole and absolute discretion to modify these Official Rules and/or to cancel, terminate, modify, or suspend all or any part of any Sweepstakes, and to select a prize winner from among all eligible entries received up to the time of such cancellation, termination, modification, or suspension, as applicable. Proof of mailing or submitting entry will not be deemed receipt of such entry by IDEASTREAM. All taxes (including without limitation Federal, state and local taxes) in connection with any prize, and the reporting consequences thereof, are the sole responsibility of any prize winner.

By entering any Sweepstakes, unless prohibited by law, the potential prize winner consents to use of his/her name, voice, photograph and/or likeness for advertising or publicity purposes for this and similar promotions without compensation, and the potential prize winner may be required to provide a signed release acknowledging such consent. Moreover, by entering any Sweepstakes, unless prohibited by law, the potential prize winner agrees to grant to the IDEASTREAM and its respective licensees, affiliates, and assigns, the right to print, publish, broadcast, and use, worldwide in any media now known or hereafter developed, including without limitation the World Wide Web, at any time or times, any prize winner’s name, likeness (actual or simulated), voice (actual or simulated), and biographical information as news or information and for advertising and promotional purposes without additional consideration; and further without such additional compensation, appear for, or provide biographical information for use in, any presentation or other activity which may include filming/audio/video/electronic or other recordings and/or interviews, as may be determined from time to time by IDEASTREAM in its sole discretion.

CONDUCT: THE OFFICIAL RULES WILL BE POSTED AT THE SWEEPSTAKES SITE THROUGHOUT THE ENTRY PERIOD. BY ENTERING AND PARTICIPATING IN ANY SWEEPSTAKES OFFERED BY IDEASTREAM, ENTRANT (A) FULLY AND UNCONDITIONALLY AGREES TO BE BOUND BY THESE OFFICIAL RULES AND BY ALL DECISIONS OF IDEEASTREAM AND THE SWEEPSTAKES PROVIDERS (WHICH DECISIONS SHALL BE FINAL AND BINDING IN ALL RESPECTS), INCLUDING WITHOUT LIMITATION, DECISIONS REGARDING ELIGIBILITY, WINNERS AND THE INTERPRETATION OF TERMS USED IN THESE OFFICIAL RULES; AND (B) REPRESENTS AND WARRANTS THAT ALL INFORMATION PROVIDED BY ENTRANT IN CONNECTION WITH ANY SWEEPSTAKES IS TRUE, ACCURATE AND COMPLETE. IDEASTREAM AND THE SWEEPSTAKES PROVIDERS RESERVE THE RIGHT, AT ANY TIME AND AT THEIR SOLE DISCRETION, TO DISQUALIFY AND/OR DEEM INELIGIBLE TO PARTICIPATE IN ANY SWEEPSTAKES OR ANY FUTURE SWEEPSTAKES OR OTHER PROMOTIONS OF IDEASTREAM OR THE SWEEPSTAKES PROVIDERS, ANY INDIVIDUAL IT SUSPECTS TO BE TAMPERING WITH THE ENTRY PROCESS OR THE OPERATION OF THE SWEEPSTAKES OR THE SWEEPSTAKES SITE; TO BE ACTING IN VIOLATION OF THE OFFICIAL RULES OR THE SWEEPSTAKES SITE'S TERMS OF SERVICE, PRIVACY POLICY OR OTHER TERMS, CONDITIONS OR GUIDELINES; TO BE ACTING IN BAD FAITH OR IN A DISRUPTIVE MANNER, OR WITH THE INTENT TO ANNOY, ABUSE, THREATEN OR HARASS ANY OTHER PERSON; TO HAVE FAILED TO AGREE TO THESE OFFICIAL RULES; OR TO BE IN VIOLATION OF THESE OFFICIAL RULES. ANY ATTEMPT BY A CONTESTANT OR ANY OTHER INDIVIDUAL TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE ANY INTERNET SITE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF ANY SWEEPSTAKES IS A VIOLATION OF THESE OFFICIAL RULES AS WELL AS CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS. SHOULD IDEASTREAM BELIEVE OR BECOME AWARE THAT SUCH AN ATTEMPT HAS BEEN, IS BEING, OR WILL BE MADE, IDEASTREAM RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK REMEDIES AND DAMAGES FROM ANY RESPONSIBLE ENTRANT(S) AND OTHER RESPONSIBLE INDIVIDUAL(S) TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW, INCLUDING WITHOUT LIMITATION CRIMINAL PROSECUTION.

RELEASE AND INDEMNIFICATION: BY ENTERING THE SWEEPSTAKES, ENTRANTS RELEASE AND HOLD IDEASTREAM AND ANY SWEEPSTAKES PROVIDERS HARMLESS FROM AND AGAINST ANY AND ALL LOSSES,

DAMAGES, RIGHTS, CLAIMS, AND ACTIONS OF ANY KIND ARISING IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, FROM THE SWEEPSTAKES OR PARTICIPATION IN ANY SWEEPSTAKES-RELATED ACTIVITY (INCLUDING WITHOUT LIMITATION THE REMOVAL FROM THE SITE OF, OR

DISCONTINUATION OF ACCESS TO, ANY MATERIALS), OR RESULTING DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY FROM ACCEPTANCE, POSSESSION, USE, OR MISUSE OF ANY PRIZE AWARDED IN CONNECTION WITH ANY SWEEPSTAKES, INCLUDING WITHOUT LIMITATION PERSONAL INJURY,

DEATH, AND/OR PROPERTY DAMAGE, AS WELL AS CLAIMS BASED ON PUBLICITY RIGHTS, DEFAMATION, AND/OR INVASION OF PRIVACY.

LIMITATION OF LIABILITY: IN NO EVENT WILL THE IDEASTREAM OR THE SWEEPSTAKES PROVIDERS BE RESPONSIBLE OR LIABLE FOR ANY DAMAGES OR LOSSES OF ANY KIND, INCLUDING WITHOUT LIMITATION

DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, CONSEQUENTIAL, OR PUNITIVE DAMAGES, ARISING OUT OF ANY ACCESS TO AND/OR USE OF ANY SWEEPSTAKES SITE, THE DOWNLOADING FROM AND/OR PRINTING OF MATERIAL DOWNLOADED FROM ANY SWEEPSTAKES SITE, THE REMOVAL FROM THE SWEEPSTAKES SITE OF, OR DISCONTINUATION OF ACCESS TO, ANY MATERIALS, OR THE ACCEPTANCE, POSSESSION, USE, OR MISUSE OF, OR ANY HARM RESULTING FROM THE ACCEPTANCE, POSSESSION, USE OR MISUSE OF, OR PARTICIPATION IN, ANY PRIZE AWARDED IN CONNECTION WITH ANY SWEEPSTAKES. WITHOUT LIMITING THE FOREGOING, ALL SWEEPSTAKES, ALL PRIZES, AND ALL MATERIALS PROVIDED ON OR THROUGH THE SITE ARE PROVIDED "AS IS" WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EITHER EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING WITHOUT LIMITATION THE IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE, AND NON-INFRINGEMENT.

GOVERNING LAW: The Sweepstakes and these Official Rules are governed by and shall be construed in accordance with the substantive laws of the State of Ohio (as distinguished from the choice of law rules) and the United States of America applicable to contracts made and performed entirely in Ohio. All applicable federal, state, and local laws and regulations apply.

PRIVACY: Information submitted in connection with the Sweepstakes will be treated in accordance with these Official Rules and IDEASTREAM’S Privacy Policy (as may be amended from time to time), currently located at https://www.ideastream.org/privacy-policy; provided, that in the event of any conflict between these Official Rules and such Privacy Policy, the terms and conditions of these Official Rules shall prevail.

DATES AND DEADLINES: Because of the unique nature and scope of Sweepstakes, IDEASTREAM reserves the right, in addition to those other rights reserved herein, to modify any date(s) or deadline(s) set forth in these Official Rules or otherwise governing the Sweepstakes.

RULES REQUESTS: To receive a copy of these Official Rules, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to: Official Rules, IDEASTREAM, 1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44115.