Akron Roundtable

Jerika L. Richardson: A Conversation With Ideastream's Marlene Harris-Taylor on Police-Community RelationsJerika L. Richardson is the Senior Vice President for Equitable Justice & Strategic Initiatives at the National Urban League.
Christine Fowler Mack: Hope in a Post-Pandemic World; Meeting our Challenges and Opportunities TogetherThe pandemic exposed glaring inequities in America's education system, and school districts were forced to rethink the way they've operated over the last century.
Michael Crawford: At the Intersection of Sports & Entertainment; the Building of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment CompanyMike Crawford is the Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company and its subsidiaries, including Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls, which he joined in December of 2018.
Why do Black American women suffer a 300% maternal mortality rate as compared to white women? Why do Native American babies suffer the highest infant mortality rate in the developed world? Why are BIPOC Americans charged and incarcerated at a rate of 6-9 times that of white Americans despite comparable crime rates. And how do we R.I.S.E. up to these challenges in a meaningful way?
About the presentation:The last two and a half years has been a time of significant disruption. Carey will share theories on societal and business…
About the Presentation:Many would acknowledge that we are entering a third wave of access to public higher education in America. We will review the first…
This presentation was originally recorded on May 19, 2022.About the Presentation: Ohio is an aging state. Explore Ohio’s plan to take on ageism, eliminate…
This presentation was originally recorded on April 21, 2022.About the Presentation:Widely recognized as one of the defining features of our community,…
This presentation was originally recorded on March 17, 2022.About the Presentation:Election integrity is a fundamental requirement of a functioning…
Jessica Jones Capparell: Expanding Access & Ending Discrimination: The Current Fight for Voting RighThis presentation was originally recorded on February 17, 2022.About the Presentation:Voting rights are being tested all around the country at the local,…