Food insecurity is pervasive. It doesn’t have to be.

About the Program:

Images reflecting hunger and food scarcity loomed large during the COVID 19 pandemic, as news media covered drive-through food distributions across our country – with hundreds or even thousands of people in cars – waiting to receive food to sustain their families. Stories of the impossible choices folks were facing after being laid off were highlighted. Do I buy groceries or pay the rent? Do I feed my family or keep the lights and the heat on in our home?

All through the pandemic a bright spotlight shone on hunger in America. Consistently, community-focused and generous individuals, corporations and foundations stepped forward to provide resources to fill the gap. The Federal government provided economic stimulus programs like child tax credits and temporarily bolstered nutrition programs by expanding SNAP benefits and providing universal free school meals. These efforts worked. Lines at local food pantries grew shorter. Child poverty was cut almost in half. Staff at food banks across the country took well-earned deep breaths.

And then, these programs expired one by one. After each would end, lines at food pantries began to grow and grow. The impact of inflation exacerbated this trend. Three years later, rates of food insecurity in America surpass even peak pandemic levels. According to the USDA, in 2023 one in 7 individuals in this country experienced food insecurity – defined as having limited or uncertain access to nutritious food. For children, the incidence of food insecurity is higher: one in 5 of our nation’s children face food insecurity. Shockingly, more than 53 million people turned to the charitable food system last year to put food on their family table.

Why is food insecurity so pervasive in this country? Does it have to be this way?

In her address to the Akron Roundtable, Feeding America President & COO Linda Nageotte will focus on food insecurity in America, sharing insights into why this problem exists so consistently – and pervasively – in every community across this nation. She’ll talk about hungers’ disparate impact on people and communities, and she’ll talk about how we can come together to end hunger in America.

About Our Speaker:

Linda Nageotte is humbled to serve as President & Chief Operating Officer of Feeding America, a nationwide network of food banks, food pantries and local meal programs. Feeding America’s common goal is simple: help people get the food and resources they need to thrive.

Nageotte helps define and implement strategy for the enterprise, co-leads work to design a strategic framework for the network and oversees a critical portfolio including sourcing and supplying food, network relations, technology, research and innovation and board governance.

Nageotte brings 30+ years of experience working in this field, including 25 years as CEO of Food Lifeline in Seattle. During her time there, Nageotte led the organization as it grew from a small nonprofit to a vibrant, thriving hunger relief organization annually providing more than 70 million meals worth of nutritious, culturally relevant food through a network of 400+ agency partners, supporting and advancing community-based initiatives that reduce food insecurity, and addressing the root causes of hunger and food insecurity through policy advocacy. She was also a co-founder of the Washington state association Feeding Washington and the produce cooperative Feeding the Northwest. She is passionate about the power of collaboration, holds a deep commitment to centering racial equity as foundational to ending hunger, and believes fervently that all people should have access to the food they need not just to live – but to thrive.

In 2010, Feeding America recognized Nageotte as the executive director of the year. She was named a John van Hengel Fellow in 2012, an award that recognizes a network food bank executive for excellence in leadership, local impact and national influence, and entrepreneurial spirit in hunger relief.

Prior to Food Lifeline, Nageotte served as the executive director for Harvest Against Hunger and Soujourner’s Alliance. She earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Oklahoma and completed graduate coursework in counseling at Washington State University.