State of the City Address 2025

Mayor Shammas Malik was sworn in as Akron's 63rd Mayor on Jan. 1, 2024. He was born and raised in Northwest Akron, graduated from Firestone High School, and went on to attend The Ohio State University and Harvard Law School. After moving home in 2016, Mayor Malik began a career in public service, first serving as an Assistant Director of Law for the city, then winning a seat on Akron City Council, before taking on his current role as Akron's Mayor. He is Akron’s youngest Mayor and first Mayor of color.

During the Mayor’s first year in office, he has worked hard on a unifying vision for our city’s future, rooted in safe neighborhoods, good schools, affordable homes, equitable economic opportunity, and environmental sustainability. Through all of these initiatives, Mayor Malik remains dedicated to collaboration with the community he serves.