© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
akron-roundtable.jpg
Akron Roundtable
Akron Roundtable inspires and promotes community dialog and networking by presenting speakers who inform and educate listeners on diverse topics of importance to the region, the nation and the world. Media production and distribution of the Signature speaker series is done through a unique collaboration involving Ideastream Public Media, PBS Western Reserve and the University of Akron's Media Studies program in partnership with the Akron Roundtable. Each episode of the Akron Roundtable Signature series will air on the first Sunday in the month following the roundtable at 2 PM on WVIZ (WVIZ 25.1) and The Ohio Channel (WVIZ 25.2). Ideastream Public Media will also continue its 8 PM radio broadcast on the first Thursday in the month following the roundtable on WKSU (89.7 FM).Click here to see who’s coming to Akron Roundtable.

State of the City Address 2025

Ideastream Public Media
Published June 6, 2025 at 1:32 PM EDT
Mayor Shammas Malik was sworn in as Akron's 63rd Mayor on Jan. 1, 2024.

Mayor Shammas Malik was sworn in as Akron's 63rd Mayor on Jan. 1, 2024. He was born and raised in Northwest Akron, graduated from Firestone High School, and went on to attend The Ohio State University and Harvard Law School. After moving home in 2016, Mayor Malik began a career in public service, first serving as an Assistant Director of Law for the city, then winning a seat on Akron City Council, before taking on his current role as Akron's Mayor. He is Akron’s youngest Mayor and first Mayor of color.

During the Mayor’s first year in office, he has worked hard on a unifying vision for our city’s future, rooted in safe neighborhoods, good schools, affordable homes, equitable economic opportunity, and environmental sustainability. Through all of these initiatives, Mayor Malik remains dedicated to collaboration with the community he serves.
Tags
Akron Roundtable