Smart Speakers
You can listen to WKSU and WCLV live using your preferred smart speaker device.
Amazon Devices
|Action
|Command
|Play WKSU
|Alexa, play WKSU.
|Play WCLV
|Alexa, play WCLV.
|Play a podcast
|Alexa, play The Sound of Ideas podcast.
|Hear your personalized mix of national and local stories
|Alexa, play the news from NPR.
Apple Devices
|Action
|Command
|Play WKSU
|Hey Siri, play WKSU.
|Play WCLV
|Hey Siri, play WCLV.
|Play a podcast
|Hey Siri, play The Sound of Ideas podcast.
|Subscribe to a podcast
|Hey Siri, subscribe to The Sound of Ideas podcast.
Google Devices
|Action
|Command
|Play WKSU
|Hey Google, play WKSU.
|Play WCLV
|Hey Google, play WCLV.