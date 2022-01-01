Smart Speakers

© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

This smart speaker is playing your favorite Ideastream Public Media radio programs.

You can listen to WKSU and WCLV live using your preferred smart speaker device.

Amazon Devices

Action Command
Play WKSU Alexa, play WKSU.
Play WCLV Alexa, play WCLV.
Play a podcast Alexa, play The Sound of Ideas podcast.
Hear your personalized mix of national and local stories Alexa, play the news from NPR.

Apple Devices

Action Command
Play WKSU Hey Siri, play WKSU.
Play WCLV Hey Siri, play WCLV.
Play a podcast Hey Siri, play The Sound of Ideas podcast.
Subscribe to a podcast Hey Siri, subscribe to The Sound of Ideas podcast.

Google Devices

Action Command
Play WKSU Hey Google, play WKSU.
Play WCLV Hey Google, play WCLV.