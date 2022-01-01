Donation Refund Policy

Ideastream Public Media is a non-profit organization. All donations to Ideastream Public Media support our mission to illuminate the world around us as a trusted and dynamic multimedia source. Ideastream Public Media manages a number of fundraising initiatives, and your donations are immediately utilized in support of programming to serve Northeast Ohio residents.

Thank you gifts are offered in appreciation of your contribution to advancing the mission of Ideastream Public Media. When processing each thank you gift, we will follow non-profit business rules and regulations, the Donor Bill of Rights and Generally Accepted Accounting Principles standards.

Refund Guidelines

If an error was made in making your donation to Ideastream Public Media, we will honor your request for a refund within 30 days of your donation being processed.

To request a refund, please contact Ideastream Public Media Membership Services at (216) 916-6116. Refunds are returned using the original method of payment.

Thank You Gift (non-ticket items) Guidelines



Unopened thank you gifts may be returned within 30 days from original shipment date for a refund of the donation less the cost of shipping expenses.

Items returned to ideastream beyond 30 days from original shipment date and opened items will not be considered for a refund or credit.

Defective or damaged thank you gifts will be replaced upon request within 30 days from original shipment date.

If you have questions, please call Ideastream Public Media Membership Services at (216) 916-6116 before you remove an item’s packaging.

Event Ticket Guidelines

Ideastream Public Media does not give refunds for ticketed events or concerts. Ideastream Public Media pays a significant amount to secure tickets, sometimes the best seats available and cannot be in a position to resell tickets.

Ticket Reprints



Lost, missing or damaged tickets should be reported to Ideastream Public Media Membership Services by phone at (216) 916-6116 so arrangements can be made with the venue and box office.

If you report lost, missing or damaged tickets, Ideastream Public Media will not automatically send another pair of tickets as a replacement. Each ticket has a bar code and may only be used once. Instead, the original tickets are reprinted and made available at the respective venue’s Will Call window on the day of the concert per venue agreement.

Reprinted tickets will be for the same seats that the original tickets were for and the original tickets will be inactivated by the venue.

If a reprint request has been made, the original tickets will be invalid.

Canceled Events

If an event is cancelled by the venue or artist, Ideastream Public Media will determine options based on issues such as “is the concert being rescheduled?” Once we know the options available we will communicate them to you as soon as possible.