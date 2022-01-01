Make a Matching Gift

Contact a Membership Team Member:

216-916-6116 or send an email.

Hundreds of companies have matching gift programs that provide matching dollars for employee contributions to Ideastream Public Media. It is a wonderful employee benefit. And matching gifts are indispensable to Ideastream Public Media.

Do you or your spouse work for such a company? If the answer is yes, then you can double (and sometimes even triple) the value of your contribution to Ideastream Public Media. Do not let those matching dollars go unclaimed. Contact your company’s department of human resources and they will provide you with the necessary form to mail to Ideastream Public Media.

Finding Out If Your Company Matches Gifts

If you are not certain if your company has a matching gift program, simply go to your human resources or payroll department and ask. While procedures differ from company to company, most are very simple:

* Request a matching gift form from your company. Ideastream Public Media EIN (Tax ID#): 34-1943865

* Complete and submit the form to:

Membership Department

Ideastream Public Media

Idea Center

1375 Euclid Avenue

Cleveland, Ohio 44115-1835

* Ideastream Public Media will verify the completed form and return it to your company.

* Your company will issue a matching gift contribution to Ideastream Public Media.

It is as simple as that! Please don’t let those matching dollars go unclaimed. They will allow Ideastream Public Media to do even more for you, your family and the entire community.