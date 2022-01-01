Become an IdeaLeader now!

Becoming an IdeaLeader is a deeper investment in Ideastream Public Media. It represents a stronger commitment to applying the power of public media to education, culture and citizenship. Please consider increasing the impact of your gift to Ideastream Public Media by becoming an IdeaLeader today. Your generosity greatly impacts the work of Ideastream Public Media. In appreciation of your support, we have created special benefits available exclusively to IdeaLeaders.

Pacesetter | $1,200 - $2,499*



Two tickets to annual IdeaLeader Recognition event

Recognition in the Ideastream Public Media annual Report to the Community

Recognition on the Ideastream Public Media IdeaLeader Wall at the Idea Center

Monthly Ideastream Public Media Program Guide

Ideastream Passport: Access to on-demand public TV programs

VIP monthly e-newsletter and advance notice of ticketed events and programs

*Beginning on October 1, 2019, the minimum level for IdeaLeader has increased from $1,000 to $1,200.

Collaborator | $2,500 - $4,999



DVD/CD copies of selected local programs (by request)

All other benefits

Innovator | $5,000 - $9,999



Two tickets to annual breakfast to meet station personalities and Chief Executive Officer

Backstage tour of Idea Center

All other benefits

Visionary | $10,000 - $24,999



On-air and online recognition of support on Ideastream Public Media platforms for one day

Special in-studio viewing of the Sound of Ideas

All other benefits

Inspirer | $25,000 - $49,999



Invitation for two to private dinner with Chief Executive Officer

Reserve seating at all ticketed events held at Ideastream Public Media

All other benefits

Illuminator | $50,000 - $99,999



Exclusive insider’s media trip to Washington, D.C. (Ideastream Public Media provides meals and ground transportation; IdeaLeader provides lodging and airfare)

Private meet and greet with NPR and PBS celebrities when they come to Cleveland

All other benefits

Luminary | $100,000 - $149,999



Private dinner with Board of Trustees Chair

All other benefits

Lifetime | $150,000 and above

