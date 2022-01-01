Become an IdeaLeader
Becoming an IdeaLeader is a deeper investment in Ideastream Public Media. It represents a stronger commitment to applying the power of public media to education, culture and citizenship. Please consider increasing the impact of your gift to Ideastream Public Media by becoming an IdeaLeader today. Your generosity greatly impacts the work of Ideastream Public Media. In appreciation of your support, we have created special benefits available exclusively to IdeaLeaders.
Pacesetter | $1,200 - $2,499*
- Two tickets to annual IdeaLeader Recognition event
- Recognition in the Ideastream Public Media annual Report to the Community
- Recognition on the Ideastream Public Media IdeaLeader Wall at the Idea Center
- Monthly Ideastream Public Media Program Guide
- Ideastream Passport: Access to on-demand public TV programs
- VIP monthly e-newsletter and advance notice of ticketed events and programs
*Beginning on October 1, 2019, the minimum level for IdeaLeader has increased from $1,000 to $1,200.
Collaborator | $2,500 - $4,999
- DVD/CD copies of selected local programs (by request)
- All other benefits
Innovator | $5,000 - $9,999
- Two tickets to annual breakfast to meet station personalities and Chief Executive Officer
- Backstage tour of Idea Center
- All other benefits
Visionary | $10,000 - $24,999
- On-air and online recognition of support on Ideastream Public Media platforms for one day
- Special in-studio viewing of the Sound of Ideas
- All other benefits
Inspirer | $25,000 - $49,999
- Invitation for two to private dinner with Chief Executive Officer
- Reserve seating at all ticketed events held at Ideastream Public Media
- All other benefits
Illuminator | $50,000 - $99,999
- Exclusive insider’s media trip to Washington, D.C. (Ideastream Public Media provides meals and ground transportation; IdeaLeader provides lodging and airfare)
- Private meet and greet with NPR and PBS celebrities when they come to Cleveland
- All other benefits
Luminary | $100,000 - $149,999
- Private dinner with Board of Trustees Chair
- All other benefits
Lifetime | $150,000 and above
- Additional exclusive benefits - Contact Ella Fong, Director of Major Gifts: (216) 916-6154 or efong@ideastream.org
- All other benefits