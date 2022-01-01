The Ideastream Public Media Internship Program provides learning, networking and resume-building opportunities to those who wish to learn more about and gain skills in public media and non-profit organization operations and administration. Opportunities will vary and might include local news reporting for radio and web, local television production, digital media production and distribution, research and data analysis, marketing, fundraising, accounting, broadcast engineering and information technology and classical music programming.

The goal of our program is to maximize the internship experience by focusing on the skills our interns acquire, the tangible work products they produce and the relationships they build with our managers and staff - all of which we hope help them advance in their education and careers, hopefully in public media!

Equally important to Ideastream Public Media are the diverse lived experiences and perspectives that interns bring into the organization, ones that challenge our conventional ways of thinking and force us to learn about, grow and adapt to the needs and interests of those just starting their career journeys or transitioning into new pathways.

Ideastream Public Media offers both unpaid and paid internship opportunities. Unpaid internships are offered to students who are currently seeking a degree and will receive college (or other credit) for their experience at Ideastream Public Media. Unpaid internships are available year-round to accommodate a variety of academic and work schedules. Generally, interns are undergraduate or graduate university students, but some students enrolled in vocational or technical school programs may also qualify.

Paid internships will generally fall into a common 10 week summer period. Paid interns may receive college (or other credit) for their experience at Ideastream Public Media and are not limited to academic cycles (e.g. quarters/semesters).

To submit your resume for future internship opportunities, please send an e-mail to hr@ideastream.org

Current internship openings: