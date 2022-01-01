Qualifying members have access to Ideastream Passport. If you haven’t yet activated your account, or need technical assistance, please read on for resources to get you set up and streaming.

Activation connects your member info with a sign in method you choose. You only need to activate ONCE for access on video.ideastream.org or PBS.org from any computer or device.



Ideastream Passport FAQs:

What is Ideastream Passport?

Ideastream Passport is a member benefit that provides ideastream members extended on-demand access to a rich library of quality public television programming. This is one of the many benefits that ideastream provides to all qualifying members — including WKSU and WCLV supporters.

What kind of content can people find on Ideastream Passport?

The Ideastream Passport library currently offers members more than 1,000 episodes to watch, with new programs being added weekly. The library features episodes from popular programs like American Experience, American Masters, Antiques Roadshow, Masterpiece, Nature and NOVA. In addition to these signature series, the library is full of public television’s acclaimed arts, science, history and lifestyle programs; including a rotating selection of films from Ken Burns. Ideastream Passport also includes popular locally produced Ideastream Public Media programs such as Applause. The Ideastream Passport library will continue to grow as more series and episodes are added.

How do I activate Ideastream Passport?

How to Activate Passport

How can I watch Ideastream Passport programs with a Roku Device, Apple TV or Amazon Fire TV?

Step-by-step instructions for each device can be found at the following links:



How can viewers find content that’s available on Ideastream Passport?

Members who wish to take advantage of Ideastream Passport must activate their account for access. They will be asked to register to confirm their identity and membership status, and then they can start enjoying Ideastream Passport.

Ideastream Passport can be accessed on ideastream.org, as well as on PBS.org, the PBS Video app for Android and iOS smartphones and tablets, and the PBS app on Apple TV when Ideastream has been identified as the member’s local station. To get started, look for videos with the compass icon.

Those videos are only available to users who are registered for Ideastream Passport.

I’m having trouble loading a video, accessing Ideastream Passport on a device or some other technical issue.

For all technical issues, please visit PBS Help, submit a support ticket or call 844-532-9849 (Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-11 p.m. ET).

Who qualifies for Ideastream Passport?

Ideastream Passport is a member benefit available from Ideastream Public Media for members with a yearly contribution of at least $60 or an ongoing monthly contribution of $5 or more. It cannot be purchased separately.

Is Ideastream Passport a service or subscription that people can purchase?

Ideastream Passport is an added benefit of station membership. It cannot be purchased separately and is not a subscription service.

Does Ideastream Passport mean there will be no more free streaming on PBS.org or on ideastream.org?

Select PBS and PBS content will continue to be available for free on PBS.org, ideastream.org and other digital platforms. Ideastream Passport provides extended access to a rich library of content for Ideastream Public Media members to enjoy.

Doesn’t having a subset of content only for members go against what PBS and Ideastream Public Media stands for?

PBS and Ideastream Public Media are committed to providing free streaming of local and national content across multiple platforms after a program airs. Ideastream Passport goes one step further by offering an extended access to a rich library of content for station members.

I’m not seeing my favorite PBS show in Ideastream Passport. Why not?

Several hundred hours of content are available via Ideastream Passport. This library of content will continue grow over time as more titles are added.

Will PBS KIDS content be available on Ideastream Passport?

There are no plans to include PBS KIDS programming in Ideastream Passport at this time. PBS KIDS programs are available 24/7 online at ideastream.org/kidstv.