Sponsor Our Programs

Underwriting/Sponsorship Support

Create a strong, meaningful connection with our viewers and listeners - the most educated, affluent, influential, cultural and community-minded audience in Northeast Ohio. Winning the hearts and minds of Ideastream Public Media viewers and listeners pays dividends with this highly engaged audience.

Corporate Giving

Take advantage of unique opportunities to engage employees, entertain clients and be a community leader. We also accept contributions of donated goods, products or services through our in-kind giving program.

Foundation Support

Let’s work together to serve Northeast Ohio through responsive grant making that aligns with your funding priorities.

To learn more about Underwriting, Sponsorships, Corporate Giving, and Foundation Support opportunities, please contact Lori Marks, Senior Director, Foundation and Corporate Support, at (216) 916-6284 or by email.